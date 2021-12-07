Buhari Charges Military to Evolve Out-of-Box Strategies to End Insurgency

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, charged the Armed Forces of Nigeria to evolve new strategies in containing insecurity in the country.

He, therefore, called for more focus on intelligence gathering in order to defeat the adversaries of the nation.

Buhari, who spoke at the Chief of Army Staff Conference, held in Abuja, also tasked the military to sustain the winning tempo of the war to compel more insurgents to surrender in order to bring the war to an end.

The conference was attended by the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawal; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila; Chairmen of the National Assembly Committees on Defence and Army; service chiefs, former army and defence chiefs, notably, Gen Martin Luther Agwai (rtd) Gen Alexander Ogomudia (rtd), Gen. Alwalu Kazi (rtd) , Lt. Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika, Lt. Gen Minima, and Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; heads of EFCC, Customs and Excise as well as Nigerian Correctional Service, among others.

The president’s charge came as the Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen Bashir Magashi (rtd),warned military officers to remain apolitical even as the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Faruk Yahaya, pledged loyalty of the Nigerian Army to the Constitution and the president.

President Buhari, who was represented by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor, said his government was in talks with friendly nations to equip the military.

“One of the key agenda of this administration is security. It is pertinent to note that for democracy to thrive or survive, there must be the security of lives and properties. Therefore, as the army of a great nation, your role in the nation is paramount.

“In performing this role is the required equipment, training or motivation. As a government, we are doing all that is possible within the limits of available resources to equip the army and the Armed Forces of Nigeria to perform its roles.

“In addition to the indigenous efforts being embarked upon to build our military industrial complex, we are also into talks with friendly nations to equip you optimally for efficiency and effectiveness in the various operations you are undertaking.

“Some of the appointments and platforms procured are now being delivered, while others will soon arrive within the shortest possible time frame. While performing your constitutional roles, I urge you to remain apolitical and continue to operate within the framework of the principles of fundamental human rights and the laws of armed conflict”, he said.

He noted that effective counterinsurgency measures required intelligence gathering hence the need to focus more on intelligence.

In his remarks, Magashi (rtd), urged the armed forces to remain professional in the conduct of its operations.

“It is pertinent to emphasise here on the need for the Armed Forces to remain professional in carrying out its constitutional roles. “Remember that this was the oath you swore on joining the military. Accordingly, you all must shun every form of politicking in the conduct of your responsibilities and in the aid to civil authorities”, he said.

Earlier, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, said the conference was designed to appraise the performance of the army and make projections for the next year.

He said the combined operations of the military services had so far curtailed insurgency.

“We are, thus, gathered here today and throughout this week to evaluate and appraise our activities and efforts so far towards achieving the overall objective of better positioning the Nigerian Army to face the tasks ahead in Year 2022 and beyond.

“The Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference holding at this time of the year makes it paramount that the performance of the Nigerian Army in the preceding quarters be appraised. This will afford the leadership of the Nigerian Army the opportunity to chart the way forward for better performance in the discharge of our constitutional roles in the Year 2022”, he said.

Yahaya stated that the terror and insurgency in the North-east of the country significantly curtailed by the Nigerian Army and the MNJTF in conjunction with the Nigerian Airforce and the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies.

