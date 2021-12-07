ARCON President Advocates Innovative Architecture

President, Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Arc. (Sir) Oladipo Ajayi, has called for innovative architecture in the country.

Ajayi spoke at the weekend in Lagos on the side of a formal launching of Great Ife Advancement Foundation and conferment of awards on distinguished alumni in celebration of the 60th anniversary of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

The ARCON president, who expressed delight over the award said Nigerian architects must go beyond the routine and conventional architecture and spend quality time and resources to do things differently to stay afloat and abreast of their profession.

He said: “I feel great and I thank God that the university has deemed it necessary to recognize and reward me this way. This is one of the highest honour your alma mater can bestow on you.

“This shows that the university has also recognized the impact I have made and still making on humanity, my profession and particularly in ARCON.

“So, with this recognition, it is evident that architects and architecture in Nigeria are rapidly growing and expanding in leap and bounds.”

He said though he has been using the opportunity he has to urge Nigerian architects to stand out and be different both in their professional calling and life generally, he said the recognition through the award was a clarion call for him to do more.

“I will continue to advise all architects, particularly the younger ones to work harder and make noticeable impacts in their respective universities.

“Indeed, this award is a clarion call for me to do more for my profession and the entire humanity, and by the grace of God, I will continue to use every opportunity I have to enhance these courses.”

Ajayi called on all architects to submit themselves to regulation, as doing so will make architecture in the country to be more respected and rewarding for all.

While he agreed that architects are not noise makers, however, he called on Nigerian architects to improve themselves and allow their work to speak for them.

On advocating for architects to imbibe entrepreneurial spirit, he said architects should not be poor considering their position in the building industry and other areas of life, advising Nigerian architects to imbibe entrepreneurial spirit.

Ajayi tasked the newly elected president of the Nigerian Institution of Architects (NIA), Enyi Ben-Eboh to use his privileged position to lift architecture, assuring that, the Council, was always willing to give required backing as at when due. He urged him to avoid divisive tendencies within the profession and be wary of sycophants.

He tasked Ben-Eboh on love, cooperation among Nigerian architects.

Speaking earlier, OAU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, said that over the 60 years of its existence, many people had willingly saddled themselves with the onerous responsibilities of using their resources to assist the university in various ways, thereby promoting the rapid development of the institution and also uplifting the society and humanity at large.

He added that sixty of such individuals were identified for the honour as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebration of the university.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

