2023: Anyim Commences North-west Consultations, Inaugurates Lobby Committee

*Northern groups endorse him, say power should shift to south-east

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and John Shiklam in Kaduna

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, former Senate President and Secretary to the Government Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has started his presidential electioneering process by setting up a lobby group for the realisation of his aspiration.

Also, the Arewa Concerned Civil Society Organisations of Nigeria (ACCSON) that consist of 19 civil society groups has marshalled out reasons why Senator Anyim should be voted as the presidential candidate of PDP and subsequently elected President at the 2023 general election.

They also called on other political parties to zone their presidential tickets to the southeast.

Addressing media in Abuja, the spokesman of ACCSON, Comrade Abdulsalam Mohammed Kazeem described Anyim as a symbol of national unity.

He said the leadership of ACCSON realised that only two regions out of the six geo political regions have not occupied either President or vice-President seat since 1999 till date, explaining that it is unfair and against any democratic standard worldwide.

According to him, “For instance, between 1999 to 2007, it was South-west and North-east, and between 2007 to 2015 it was between North-west, South-south and North-west while between 2015 till date it is between North-west and South-west.

In view of this, he said: “The South-east for instance, are part and parcel of the Nigerian project from day one till date and, they should be treated fairly just like other zones of the country. They too deserve to get what others have gotten, because they have paid their dues in terms of contributions and consolidation of Nigeria.

“The region is being captured in all other sectors of the Nigerian economy based on federal character from 1999 till date, but are denied either of the two positions mentioned earlier.

“Going by the above facts it’s now clear to us as progressives; that the political elites are against the unity of Nigeria. We the Youths are the future and hope of the Nation as well as critical stakeholders in nation building; In consideration of our population we will henceforth cease to be spectators. Rather, we have decided to be part of the process from mobilising/sensitising youths from our region to get their voters card to the point of telling them who to vote for during elections. We will defend the unity of Nigeria, which is non-negotiable. For now, this is only achievable by a rotation of the presidency. You can also call this periodic power shifts.

“With the rotation of the presidency; We believe strongly that all these agitations for separation will stop not only in the south East but in other regions since the essence is to quench marginalization and promote unity, brotherhood and pan Nigerian sentiments.

“Consequently, we hereby urge all political parties to zone their presidential ticket to the South East for justice, equity and fairness.

“Further to the above, we hereby present a bridge builder to the entire youths of Northern extraction, as our candidate for 2023 presidency based on the following: that he is an accomplished statesman, a legal professional, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and former President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly.

“He is a detribalised Nigerian who has good intentions for the Youths and our region.

“As a former Senate President, history has it that before his emergence as the President of the Senate, the Senate was a troubled institution. His emergence helped to bring to an end all forms of crisis rocking the senate. This was achieved because he introduced inclusiveness in all the activities of the red chamber

“As a Secretary to the Government of the Federation he helped the Jonathan administration to stabilized the administration and the Nigerian economy through numerous projects that are visible and useful to our region and the nation at large”.

The northern group said that Senator Anyim remains the best for the region and the nation; as he has been someone who has full knowledge of Governance from the Executive, Legislative and Judicial Arms, which remains first of it kind in the history of our nation.”

Also, Alhaji Yaro Makama Rigachikun, the former chairman of PDP in Karina was inaugurated as the leader of Anyim consultation committee in the North-west.

According to Rigachukun, “As 2023 general elections approach, many people from all over Nigeria are declaring their intentions to contest for the office of president of Nigeria. For us in the North, we cherish and respect the principles of justice, equity and fairness.

“The unity, peace and progress of Nigeria will depend on how well we continue to respect these principles. The office of president of Nigeria is a very important office because the general well-being of our country depends on who occupies that office.

“That is why we, as Nigerians, must be very careful in choosing who becomes president of Nigeria come 2023. The president of Nigeria we need in 2023 must be a man of integrity and capacity with proven knowledge of how government works.

“He must be a man who believes in one Nigeria and has demonstrated that by how he relates with people from every part of this country. We need a man who will build bridges of friendship and togetherness. We need a tried and tested consensus builder to bring Nigeria back together as one united and indivisible country. We need a man who is competent and has proved his competence from the services he has rendered to our country in various capacities.”, he stated.

Accordingly, Rigachikukun declared, “I have not seen anybody as suitable as Senator Anyim Pius Anyim. I have known Senator Anyim for many years and I can tell you, with every conviction, that he is the man we are looking for. With Anyim as President, Nigeria will be more united and prosperous.”

He urged Northern youths, men and women of goodwill to go out to their various communities and towns and spread the good news that the right man to be president of Nigeria come 2023 is Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim.”

