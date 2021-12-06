PDP Youths Accuse Melaye of Alleged Plot to Destroy Kogi West

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youths under the aegis of the Kogi West PDP Youth Alliance (KWPDPYA) in Kogi State have warned Senator Dino Melaye to stop fanning the ember of discord among members of the party in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the leader of the group, Mr. Isiak Suleiman, a copy of was made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

The group warned Melaye to stop creating crisis in the party where there’s none.

It queried why the former senator, who joined the party late 2018, is asking for audit of the party finances from 2016, stressing that he has been attending the state caucus meeting where the finances of the party is made know to the leaders and has never raised any objection.

According to Suleiman, “One will wonder why he is raising a fictitious petition against the state executives of the party if not for a selfish ulterior motives.”

Melaye was alleged to have also accused the state chairman of losing his ward in the last governorship election in the state even when the record shows that he also lost his Iluafon unit and Ayetoro ward 1 in the same election.

“It is sheer hypocrisy to demand from others what you also lack. We also recall how he turned down the offer to lead the campaign for the party simply because he lost out at the governorship primaries. It is a known fact that Senator Melaye will not support the party if he is not a direct beneficiary.

“We also wonder why the ex-senator thinks that an audit of the party finances is the solution to the false claim that the state chairman of the party is sidelining some members and running the party like a private business. What is the correlation between financial audit and inclusiveness in this case?” the group queried.

It, therefore, said: “We urged Senator Dino and his unknown stakeholders’ group to come out clear on personal issues he has with some members of the state executives, as we will no longer tolerate this act of gross insubordination from him.

“If he wants to leave the party as it is being rumoured, he should leave quietly to where they are coming from. We will not let anyone destroy the party we laboured so hard to build. After all, he only came in 2018 to profit from what we built and reaped from our sweat. We will not let him or anyone, no matter how high he thinks of himself, to destroy our party.”

