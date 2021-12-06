Buhari Takes over Presidency of Great Green Wall

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari has taken over the presidency of the Great Green Wall in Africa for the next two years.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for the Environment, Chief Sharon Ikeazor, at the end of the fourth Ordinary Session of the Conference of Heads of State and Government (CHSG) of the Pan-African Agency for the Great Green Wall (PAGGW) held in Abuja on December 2, 2021.

According to the minister, “At the end of the fourth Ordinary Session of the CHSG, Nigeria took over the presidency of the PAGGW. So for the next two years, Nigeria and President Buhari will be the president of the Great Green Wall Initiative in Africa.

“This means that within the period, Nigeria will work assiduously towards addressing the problems of land degradation, food security, desertification, climate change, depletion of the forest ecosystems and biodiversity in Africa, among others.”

Ikeazor expressed optimism that “with the unparalleled commitment of the president on addressing issues of climate change and desertification, coupled with the immense respect he commands within the international community, a lot would be achieved during his tenure.”

She recalled the commitment of President Buhari last month in Glasgow, Scotland, at the Climate Change Summit (COP 26) side event on the Great Green Wall (GGW), where he expressed optimism about Africa’s ambition to restore over 100 million hectares of the degraded landscape for productive agriculture.

It is instructive to note that in his acceptance speech of the PAGGW leadership, President Buhari stated that “all things being equal, we shall strengthen our efforts in mobilising resources for the accelerated accomplishment of the Decennial Priority Investment Plan (DPIP) 2021-2030 and its concrete implementation action.”

The minister stressed that the realisation of financial pledges that emerged as outcome of the ‘One Planet Summit’ held on January 11, 2021, in Paris, France, would be given utmost priority.

She expressed optimistic assurances that the restoration of Africa degraded ecosystems and ensuring the resilience of the people against climate change effects shall be strengthened.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

