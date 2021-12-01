Buhari Receives South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday received his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, at the State House, Abuja.

President Ramaphosa who is on a state visit on arrival inspected a guard of honour mounted by the Brigade of Guards of the Nigerian Army.

He is presently holding talks with his host, President Buhari, on bilateral relations between Nigeria and South Africa.

The two presidents are expected to address a joint press conference at the forecourt of the State House, Abuja, at the end of the talks.

Details later…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

