Buhari Leaves Abuja for Dubai to Attend Expo 2020

To meet with UAE PM, investors and crown prince of Abu Dhabi

Due back in Nigeria Sunday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja today (Wednesday) to attend EXPO 2020 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to a release issued on Wednesday by the Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, EXPO 2020 Dubai, with the theme, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, creates the environment for Nigeria to join over 190 countries to forge true and meaningful partnerships “to build a better future for everyone”.

The Expo will provide another opportunity for the Nigerian delegation to highlight significant strides in the economy in the last six years as a basis for making the country an important destination for foreign direct investment.

Aside touring the Nigerian Pavilion at the Expo on Friday, Nigeria’s National Day, the president will also receive in audience prospective investors, as well as meet with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai.

On Saturday, President Buhari will be the Special Guest of Honour at the special Trade and Investment Forum themed: ‘Unveiling Investment Opportunities in Nigeria’.

It is put together to mark Nigeria’s presence at the gathering by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

On the president’s entourage are the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed; Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd); Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika; and Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar.

Others are Ministers of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire; Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami; Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite; Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Maryam Katagum; the National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd); Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; and the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission , Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

President Buhari is expected back in Abuja on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

