FIABCI-Nigeria Holds First Business Networking Meeting

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

FIABCI, the International Real Estate Federation, Nigeria chapter held its first business networking meeting in Lagos recently.

The President FIABCI-Nigeria, Mr Adeniji Adele stated that the purpose of the event was for FIABCI Nigeria chapter to showcase their best in the construction industry globally. “You have all been invited in recognition of the mutual passion that we share on the vision to make Nigeria a better place and happy nation to live and work,” he said.

“We all know that in this age of digitalization, the essence of networking has become paramount and we all need to share knowledge on latest innovations in the industry across the globe, so as to stay abreast on the new models and technologies being used in construction industries globally, while we also work on how these innovations can be introduced in our country, in order to boost the economy of the country,” he said.

The World President FIABCI, Mr Jordi Ribo, stated that real estate is not a profession, or a sector of the economy, rather it is one of the pillars the society is raised on.

“All economies and societies these days face economic challenges, the challenge of sustainable development in the 21st century, the priority of any country is not only growing just for the sake of it, and therefore, the aim of the business people should be something more than making money just for the sake of making money but it should be to create, to contribute, to build a stronger, more prosperous and more sustainable world”, he said.

“One of the foundations of our society is to take our share of the world challenges and to try to be always part of the solution, this is the importance of our organisation, FIABCI, the International real estate federation”, he said.

Ribo stated that for 70 years, FIABCI has provided access and opportunities for real estate professionals interested in gaining knowledge, sharing information, and conducting international business with each other.

Created in 1951 in Paris, FIABCI is represented in over 70 countries, through 47 international and multinational federations, more than 90 associations representing all professions of the real estate industry, developers and investors, asset managers, property managers, appraisers, and construction companies, real estate lawyers, and others, he said.

“The work has changed, and our organisation is facing new challenges, where we should be proud of our history and accomplishment, there is more to be done for the guided future of our organisation,” he said.

He stated that FIABCI has identified some goals, which is planned to achieve and foster the development of the organisation ; introduction of a business and developing platform, which was launched a few days ago; establishing an inclusive education policy; promotion of excellence and innovation in real estate; and more, he said.

