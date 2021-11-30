EFCC Arrests 60 at Yahoo Boys’ Awards Night

Kingsley Nwezeh

Operatives of the Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), arrested 60 suspected internet fraudsters during an awards ceremony in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The commission, in a statement, said the event tagged “Peer Youths Awards”, was organised to reward high-level internet fraudsters.

Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include exotic cars, electronic devices, laptop computers and mobile phones.

It said the suspects will soon be charged to court.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna Zonal Command of the commission yesterday arraigned one Daniel Dal before Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court, Kaduna on one count charge bordering on employment scam.

Daniel allegedly obtained the sum of N1, 500,000 from his victim to secure a job for him with the Universal Basic Education Commission, which promise he failed to fulfil.

Attempts by the victim to get a refund also failed.

The charge reads: “That you, Daniel Dal sometimes between May 2019 and August 2020 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N 1, 470,000.00 only from Adamu Sule under a pretence to secure a job for him with the Universal Basic Education Commission ( UBEC) which you knew to be false and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (1) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offence Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (1) of the same Act”.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge, prompting the prosecuting counsel, P.C Onyeneho, to ask the court for a date for trial to commence.

However, defence counsel, T.A Bello, urged the court to admit his client to bail.

Justice Khobo granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N1 million and one surety in like sum, who must be resident in Kaduna State and have a landed property with a Certificate of Occupancy.

The case was adjourned till February 22, 2022 for commencement of trial.

