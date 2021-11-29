As Marafa APC Faction Holds Peaceful Congress in Zamfara

Nseobong Okon-Ekong writes that Senator Kabiru Marafa faction of the All Progressives Congress in Zamfara State may have taken an irreversible step with wide implications for the party

Thousands of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) belonging to the camp of Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa, from across the 14 local government areas of Zamfara State, participated in its recent congress.

The congress produced, Alhaji Surajo Garba Maikatako, as the chairman.

The Marafa camp previously held ward and local government congresses in state. The exercise was peaceful as security operatives successfully managed the crowd that thronged out for the exercise.

Addressing the crowd after his emergence as the chairman, Maikatako, thanked the members of the party for the confidence reposed in him, pledging to work hard to take the party to greater heights.

” With the peaceful conducted of the exercise, we are on the right path of consolidating our hold in Zamfara State, North West and the entire country.

” While wishing you safe trips back to your respective homes, I assure you that I will not let you down in this journey to rescue our state,” he said.

He commended security agencies for the support given to them during the exercise.

Other members of the State Working Committee (SWC) are: Dan Malam Mai Yadi (Vice Chairman), Nasiru Muhammad Gummi (Secretary), Auwalu Garba Alhazzai (Treasurer), Babangida and Abubakar Gusau (Legal Adviser).

Also elected are; Mamuda Gaba (Financial Secretary), Bello Bakyasuwa (Publicity Secretary), Kabiru Rabiu (Auditor), Lauwali Bello Viara (Youth Leader), Hussaini Dan Isha (Welfare Secretary), Nafisa Ahmad (Women Leader) and Abubakar Usman Gora (Organising Secretary).

APC is our project, says Marafa

Meanwhile, Senator Marafa has punctured the reports that he has dumped the APC together with a former governor of Zamfara State, Abdul’aziz Yari, describing it as ” wishful thinking of minions”

There were reports in the social media that Yari and Marafa had joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following the intervention of a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Reacting, Marafa said “we are senior engineers and architects in the project team that designed, built and maintained APC from inception to date.

” This is the wishful thinking of the minions parading themselves as the new owners of APC today. We are senior engineers and architects in the project team that designed, built and maintained APC from the beginning to date.

“We are not going to leave the complex in the hands of those who were labourers, masons, plumbers and carpenters in the design and construction days,

” We are not going anywhere, Emir no dey go transfer,” he said.

Marafa has been embroiled in a battle for the soul of the APC with Governor Matawalle since the governor switched political party loyalty from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC. He has a lot of comfort for his struggles from the former governor of state, Abdulaziz Yari.

Following Matawalle’s defection to the APC, the party leadership at the national secretariat favoured him to direct its affairs in the state, but Yari and Marafa would have none of it.

Several efforts to reconcile the position of the three leaders have been unsuccessful.

