GOC 81 Division, Major General Fejokwu Bags Award for Good Conduct

Senator Ndume and Major General Fejokwu

The General Officer Commanding 81 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Lawrence Fejokwu has been conferred with Africa Meritorious Service award for good conduct by the International Free Media Organisation (IFMO).

The Chairman of the IFMO, Mr Abdulmalik Ohis who conducted the conferment on the GOC, said the Board of IFMO in collaboration with the Project News Magazine instituted the Annual Africa Meritorious Service Award for good conduct to promote and encourage qualitative and selfless leadership at all levels.

According to him, the award has honored many respectable individuals and organisations.

Mr Ohis further disclosed that the award selection process usually begin by just taking nominations from members of the public and the media as they can best attest to the nominee’s character and transparent antecedents after which they are subjected to vigorous screening by a team of experts before they are confirmed.

The chairman IFMO stated that the nomination of Major General Lawrence Fejokwu for the Award of Africa Meritorious service Award for good conduct was as a result of extra – ordinary feat, courage, exemplary leadership, loyalty and uncommon commitment towards the laudable successes to the nation’s security and sustainable peace in the country.

AbdulMalik said the confirmation of the award was based on the fight against insurgency and criminal activities in the country, exceptional character in accountability, transparency and commitment to remain honorable to the force and outstanding brevity as well as sacrifice in defending the nation and humanity, among others.

Responding, the GOC 81 Division Major General Fejokwu expressed gratitude to the Chairman of IFMO and his team for finding him worthy for the award.

He equally thanked all his officers and soldiers whose efforts and commitment had made the award possible..

According to the GOC, he was found worthy for the award because of the hard work and commitment of his men.

He therefore appealed to the Board of IFMO to evolve a strategy that will identify military personnel in training institutions in same vein.

He noted that if this was done, it would go a long way to boost officers’ morale.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

