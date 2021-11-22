2023: Buhari, Others Silently Supporting Igbo Presidency, Says VON DG

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) and a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari and some other Nigerians are silently in support of Nigeria president of Igbo extraction 2023 project.

Speaking to journalists yesterday in Abuja, Okechukwu appealed to Buhari to honour elder statesman Chief Mbazulike Amechi with the release of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Though the President had said the request was a difficult one, he assured them that he would consider it.

The APC chieftain therefore, appealed to IPOB to support Nigeria president of Igbo extraction 2023 project.

Asked if IPOB’s support for Nigerian president of Igbo extraction 2023 project was a precondition for the release of Kanu, Okechukwu said no.

“Capital No, it is not a precondition. All I am saying is that Mr. President and host of other Nigerians are silently in support of Nigeria president of Igbo extraction 2023 project, but are weary and reticent of IPOB stance. Therefore, in my little opinion, IPOB support of our project will kill two birds with one stone,” he said.

Okechukwu explained that one stone is the release of Kanu, another is the return of economic activities to the geopolitical zone and thirdly, IPOB support would no doubt rekindle wider support of Nigeria president of Igbo extraction 2023 project.

He added:“My understanding of IPOB agitation is to end Igbo marginalization, if that’s the case then our 2023 Nigeria President of Igbo extraction will be the end of the civil war. Nigerians are waiting for IPOB to change gear.”

The APC chieftain however, commended Bubari for accepting to consider the release of Kanu.

