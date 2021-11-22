10,000 Members of APC, PDP Defect to ADC in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

No fewer than 10,000 members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State have defected to the African Democratic Congress ADC in the last one week.

The National Chairman of the ADC, Mr. Okoye Nwosu, disclosed this while receiving the representatives of the defectors shortly after the state congress of ADC in Lokoja at weekend, said the goodwill of the House of Representatives members on platform of the party, Elder Leke Abejide, has continued to attract more to the party in Kogi State.

He explained that the party has been receiving new defectors from the major political parties in the state across the 21 local government areas of Kogi State.

Nwosu, who commended the federal lawmaker for his quality representation at the floor of the National Assembly, stressed that he had also impacted positively on the people of his constituency, Yagba Federal Constituency of Kogi State.

Earlier, the party had dissolved the former executive members of ADC to pave for the election of the executive that would pilot the affairs of the party in the state for next four years.

The election, which was conducted through voice votes, returned all te contestants unopposed.

The state chairman, who was returned unopposed, reiterated the commitment of the new executive members to take the party to the next level.

He, therefore, assured all the members of the party that the new executive members would not disappoint them, pledging to work hard to ensure the party wins the governorship seat on Kogi State.

Speaking, the member representing Yagba Federal Constituency, Mr. Leke Abejide, commended the peaceful manner in which the state congress was conducted, and noted that the principle of peoples’ participation in democracy is deep-rooted in the ADC.

He pledged to continue to impact positively on the people of his constituency and Kogi State in general.

The House of Representatives member was said to have paid over N68 millions for WAEC fees in Yagaba constituency and had also impacted positively on the widows in past three year.

The Lawmaker had also intervened in the rehabilitation of Iyamoye-Omuo Ekiti highway during the gridlock era with over N37 million, while he has mobilised contractors to rehabilitate the Mopa -Iluagaba – Isanlu portion of Kabba -Egbe – Ilorin Road.

