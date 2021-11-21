Day of Glory for Senator Tokunbo Abiru’s wife, Feyisola

Society Watch

When Feyisola Abiru set up her furniture business, Home and You Furniture Manufacturers in 1994, many wondered why such an educated and beautiful lady would go into a man’s dominated business. But she was unperturbed. She welcomed the criticisms but resolved to shame her critics.

Today, the business that she began on a shoe-string budget has grown in leaps and bound, even beyond Nigeria.

For beautiful Feyisola, wife of Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, last Monday will remain indelible in her mind, as she had a rare opportunity of showing her company’s products to President Muhammadu Buhari at the AFREXIM Intra-African Trade Fair 2021 in Durban, South Africa.

At the event, she was applauded by the President and also received some words of encouragement from him.

H&Y Furniture Manufacturers is a lifestyle design and space enhancement company dedicated to improving the lives of people wherever they live, work or play. It specialises in designing, manufacturing and installing modular furniture for all kinds of spaces – business, educational and residential projects.

Abiru, an industrialist, was born in Scotland, but later returned home with her family, five years after. She graduated from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, where she studied Dramatic Arts. The brilliant entrepreneur also attended the Lagos Business School and IMD Business School, Switzerland. Her furniture manufacturing factory is located in Ikorodu, Lagos State, with the state-of-the-art showroom located at Admiralty Road Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

