NYSC to Sanction Employers Aiding Absenteeism of Corps Members

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has declared that it would sanction employers found be aiding and abetting evasion of service and other misconducts among corps members posted to their organisation to carry out their primary assignment.

The Director General of NYSC Brig Gen Ibrahim Shuaibu gave the warning on Wednesday in Sokoto during the 2021 NYSC /Corps Employers Workshop aimed at fashioning collective improvement on welfare and productivity for corps members.

Shuaibu, who was represented by the Acting Director Procurement, Madam Ambekemo Eniola, said the scheme has increased the number of regular inspection of corps members at their places of primary assignment (PPA) to ensure that absentee corps members are duly sanctioned.

He said: “In this regard, the scheme would not spare employers of corps members or other persons found liable in aiding and abetting absenteeism and absconding from service by corps members.”

Shuaibu further warned against rejection of corps members particularly government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The workshop with the theme: “Optimising the NYSC /Corps Employers Partnership for National Development in The Context of New Normal,” was held simultaneously across the 36 state of the federation and Federal Capital Territory.

The NYSC boss highlighted some shortcomings, which included delaying, applying or not applying for the services of corps members and expecting them to be posted.

He, however, stated that before the commencement of the orientation course corps employers were expected to submit requests for corps members stating the number, discipline and others specifications that would assist the scheme in posting corps members to their place of primary assignment.

Earlier the Chairperson, Board of Governing Council of NYSC, in the state and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sport (MYS), Mrs. Amina Jakada, represented by Director in the ministry, Mr. Abdullahi Maishanu said the state is committed to welfare of corps members posted to the state.

He further disclosed that Governor Aminu Tambuwal has directed to Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the state not to reject any corps members posted to them.

