Live Updates: Anambra Governorship Election

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2021

12:50AM

Breaking: INEC Declares Anambra Election Inconclusive, Poll Holds in Ihiala Tuesday

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has declared the Anambra governorship election inconclusive.

This is because of the inability of the commission to deploy staff and materials to Ihiala local government area, as a result of security threat.

Returning officer in the election, Prof. Florence Obi said the election would now hold on November 9, to complement the 20 local government areas election result, already announced.

Obi said: “we have collated results for 20 local government areas, and Ihiala is still outstanding as the commission was unable to deploy to the area.

“Based on constitutional provision, supplementary election will be held in Ihiala. So we have to conclude the election in Ihiala to be able to conclude the process.

“I plead with you to support INEC, so we can bring this election to a conclusion, to the glory of God. The election for Ihiala will hold on November 9.”

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2021

11: 55 PM

Soludo Wins Controversial Orumba North LGA

By David-Chyddy Eleke

The All Progressives Grand Alliance candidate Chukwuma Soludo has been announced winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Orumba North.

There had been controversy about the result of the local government, after the collation officer, Dr Godwin Otu, alleged that his Electoral Officer connived with thugs to make him sign the result sheet for the election, under duress.

The Electoral Officer had however denied, accusing the collation officer of not being composed.

The presiding returning officer, Prof Florence Obi, had however constituted a panel, headed by Dr Otjong, chairman of Academic Staff Union of University in University of Calabar to look into it.

At the resumed session, Dr Othong said, “After looking at the matter, we saw no evidence of use of BVAS, we also discovered police crisis in the local government at the local government collation centre, and also, heavy mutilation of the result sheet.

“Committee resolved to call for the BVAS machine used in the area, but that was not achievable as the BVAS were said not to be readily available.”

The committee after a long time resolved and read out the result as follows :

PDP – 1847

APC – 2672

APGA – 4787

This is the 18th local government won by APGA

out of 21.

7: 12PM

Nnewi North LGA

APC 1278

APGA 3369

PDP 1511

YPP 6485

Nnewi South LGA

APC 1307

APGA 3243

PDP 2226

YPP 1327

Ogbaru LGA

APC 1178

APGA 3051

PDP 3445

YPP 484

Ekwusigo LGA

APC 1237

APGA 2570

PDP 1857

YPP 727

6: 43PM

APGA Wins in 17 Anambra LGAs, INEC to Deliberate on Orumba North, Ihiala

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the full results of the 2021 Anambra governorship election for 21 local government areas of the state.

INEC announced Anambra West, which was the last local government, with the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) winning the election.

In the result of Anambra West, which was announced by the INEC returning officer for the local government, Dr German Anagbogu showed that APC got 1,233, PDP got 1,401 while APGA won with 1,918.

The collation has however adjourned for 40 minutes, after which the final result may be announced.

State returning officer and Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, said: We are going to discuss one of the local governments (Orumba North), then in Ihiala there was no election at all. We will take a break now and come back.”

6: 16PM

Soludo Wins Awka North LGA

By David-Chyddy

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate, Chukuma Soludo, has won Awka North Local Government Area.

The local government is the 16th local government the party has won out of the 20 local government areas that have been announced so far.

Two of the local goverments, Ihiala and Orumba North failed to hold election, while the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP won Ogbaru Local government, and Young Democratic Party won Nnewi North.

PDP polled 840 votes, APC got 755, while APGA won with 1908 votes.

3: 39PM

Accord Candidate, Maduka, Loses LGA to Soludo

By David-Chyddy Eleke

Candidate of Accord, in the Anambra governorship election, Dr Godwin Maduka, has lost his local government area, Orumba South.

Maduka lost to the All Progressives Grand Alliance candidqte, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, which has so far won 10 out of the 11 local government areas announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The Las Vegas, US based medical doctor scored an abysmal 779 votes in his local government, which has 74,690 registered voters and 10,554 accredited voters.

He was also defeated by all other leading political parties in the race, despite being very popular in his local government. APGA scored 4,394 to win the local government, and was followed by All Progressives Congress, APC with 2,060 and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP ehich scored 1,672.

1: 51PM

Anambra Guber: Soludo Wins Ayamelum LG

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has won in Ayamelum Local Government of the state.

In the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akwa, the state capital, Sunday, Soludo polled 3,424 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 2,804, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) polling 2,409.

Soludo has won in all the five local government results declared so far.

1: 12PM

Breaking: Soludo Wins Anaocha, Peter Obi’s LGA

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has defeated the former governor go Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, and Senator Uche Ekwunife, in their local government area. Both are from Anaocha LGA, and also members of the Peoples Democratic Party. Senator Victor Umeh also hails from the local government area. Dr Okene Isaac, a lecturer with University of Calabar, who was the local government collation officer said: “Total number of voters 109860, accredited Voter 15940. The three major political parties scored as below: APC, 2085 APGA, 6911 PDP, 5108 12: 49PM

Breaking: Soludo Wins Oyi LGA

The All Progressives Grand Alliance candidate, Chukwuma Soludo, has won its third local government in a row, in the result of the Anambra Governorship election result currently being announced at the INEC headquarters in Awka.

The returning officer of the Local Government, Dr James Aboh, of University of Calabar announced the election result as follow:

Total number of registered voters – 100764

Accredited voters – 13241

APC, 2830

APGA, 6133

PDP, 2484

12: 28 PM

Breaking: Soludo Wins Awka South

The All Progressives Grand Alliance Candidate, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has won the governorship election in Awka South of Anambra State, held on Saturday.

The returning officer of the local government, Prof offiong offiong a professor of linguistics in university of Calabar announced the result at the INEC collation centre in Awka.

He said: “the total Number of registered voters is 17,6812, and Accredited voters – 23854.

The parties scored as follows:

APC – 2595

APGA – 12891

PDP – 5498

12: 19 PM

Soludo Wins Dunukofia LGA

By David-Chyddy Eleke

The all Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has been announced winner of the Anambra Governorship election in Dunukofia Local Government Area.

Alexander Timothy of the university of Calabar announced the result at INEC collation centre in the the headquarters of the commission in Awka.

He stated that no incidence of violence was registered.

Reg voters – 74,855

Accredited voters – 10134

APC – 1991

PDP – 1680

APGA – 4124

12: 10PM

BREAKING: INEC Begins Collation of Anambra Governorship Election Result

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has begun the collation of results for the 21 local government areas of Anambra State in Saturday’s governorship election.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, in his address announced the name of the returning officer, Vice Chancellor of University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi.

The collation also has returning officers for the political parties as; APC – Mr Chibuzor Obiakor, PDP – Dr Alex Obiogbolu and APGA – Senator Victor Umeh, among others.

8: 12AM

Soludo in Early Lead in 7 LGAs

Chuks Okocha in Awka

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in the Anambra Election, Prof Charles Soludo, has taken an early lead in seven of the 21 local governments, according to the results so far released by the Independent National Electoral Commission

In the results so far released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, Soludo is leading in the following local governments: Orumba South, Njijoka, Awka South, Onitsha South, Anambra East, Anaocha, and Anambra South.

As of 5am when INEC updated the results, Soludo was leading in five LGAs. By the time two new LGAs were announced, the APGA candidate’s lead rose to seven.

Below are the results of the seven LGAs that have been announced so far.

NJIKOKA LGA

APC – 3216

APGA – 8803

PDP – 3409

ORUMBA SOUTH LGA

APC: 2,060

APGA: 4394

PDP: 1672

AWKA SOUTH LGA

APC – 2595

APGA – 12891

PDP – 5489

ONITSHA SOUTH LGA

APC – 2050

APGA – 4281

PDP – 2253

ANAMBRA EAST LGA

APC 2034

APGA: 9746

PDP: 1380

ANAOCHA LGA

APC – 2085

APGA – 6911

PDP – 5,108

ONITSHA SOUTH

APC – 2,050

APGA – 4,281

PDP – 2,253

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2021

8:24PM

Soludo Votes after Waiting for over Five Hours The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate in the governorship election in Anambra state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has cast his vote after waiting for more than five hours. He voted at 5:10.p.m at Isuofia ward 13 unit 002, Aguata LGA He came to the venue of his polling unit located at Afiyi Square at about 11:30 a.m. and was not able to vote because the Bimodal Verification Accreditation System (BVAS) could not capture him. The New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at about 10:a m, there was delay during accreditation of voters as the BVAS started malfunctioning. At about 2.p.m, only 18 persons of over 700 voters had been accredited and were able to vote. A new BVAS was brought to the polling unit at 4.05 p.m, which was when proper accreditation and voting started. After voting, Soludo commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for making efforts to ensure a peaceful and smooth electoral process. “I told you I’m an optimist which is why I waited for over five hours forty minutes, because, I believe INEC will come through. “You can also see that in spite of the delay, our people waited patiently and are so determined to cast their votes no matter the time. “That is to show you that APGA is Anambra and Anambra is APGA. I believe the will of God will prevail no matter the delay. APGA will win. “I look forward to the credibility and legitimacy of the process. I also believe we have the popular mandate of the people and I believe the system will deliver at the end of the day,” he said. Soludo commended the people and his supporters for maintaining calm and peace inspite of the logistics challenges. Meanwhile, counting of votes has commenced at PU 002

Ward 01, Ekwulu Village Hall Umuona and PUs 004, 005, 006 and 007 in Primary school Umuona, Aguata LGA. Also at PU 014 and 013

Ward 001 in Community High school, Nanka in Orumba North

Voting is still on as at 5pm. NAN however, reports that voting was extended to Sunday due to the failure of the BVAS that prevented many of the people from casting their votes. (NAN)

7:03PM

Anambra Election: Counting of Votes Under way Counting of votes has started in some polling units in Awka township after Saturday governorship election in Anambra. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that though voting began late in some polling units in Awka, the exercise was concluded about 3.30pm. Mr Ugochukwu Nwosu, a voter at the Agu ward 2 polling unit 009, said that the election was peaceful in the area.

“I am the last person who voted at the polling unit 009, I think that the whole thing was generally peaceful,” he said

At Amawbia Ward II PU 008, counting of votes has also started, the situation was also the same at Oko wards one and two in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC ) has announced that the exercise will continue in some polling units where voters recorded hiccups in the accreditation process.

Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, the state INEC Resident Electoral Commission who briefed journalists in Awka said the commission received complaints of the malfunctioning of the machine in some locations.

He said that the commission had therefore resolved to extend the election period in such areas to give opportunity for voters to vote.(NAN).

3:50PM

INEC Extends Voting Time over BVAS Glitches Chuks Okocha in Awka In view of the malfunctioning of BVAS voting system, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the period for opening and closing of Poll from 8.30am to 4.00pm. The Resident Electoral Commissioner. Nkwachukwu Orji said that this revised closing time applies to areas where Polling Units opened after the commencement period of 8.30am. In line with existing regulations and guidelines of the Commission, adding that any intending voter who is on the queue by 4.00 pm shall be allowed to vote. He said all Polling Unit staff must comply with this directive. According to him, “The extension of time arose out of several field reports that voters have had problems with accreditation. The Commission is currently investigating the reason the accreditation devices, Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), have worked perfectly in some Polling Units, but not in others. In some of the cases, it would seem that this resulted from software glitches. Our technicians have already built an update to the device software to prevent further challenges. The update is currently being installed in the concerned BVAS and we request voters, candidates and agents to be patient and allow our technical staff to solve the problem. “The Commission wishes to reiterate that in cases of sustained malfunction of the BVAS, the Presiding Officer must inform the voters and polling agents that accreditation and voting for the affected Polling Unit shall continue tomorrow or at another time determined by the Commission. With this extension of time and the recommencement of accreditation where the BVAS consistently malfunctions, the Commission assures that no voter will be disenfranchised. “Our deployment has also been adversely affected by transportation challenges in some locations. It must be noted that on account of security concerns, some of the transporters that were mobilized and collected 50% of their sign on fee backed out at the last moment, leaving some of our ad-hoc staff stranded. Also, some of the trained ad-hoc staff backed out at the last moment. “The Commission is on top of these challenges and extant regulations and guidelines will be applied on a case by case bases. Consequently, we are harvesting areas where voting will realistically no longer take place today, including places where substantial disruption has occurred, to enable a possible recommencement of voting at another time, in line with extant laws and the regulations and guidelines of the Commission. “We appeal to all voters, candidates, stakeholders communities and political parties to remain calm and law abiding. We assure you that the Commission is determined to make all votes count.”, he stated.

3:43PM

Anambra Guber: INEC Extends Voting by One Hour Voting continues Sunday David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended voting in the Anambra governorship election. The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Anambra State, Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, announced the extension of voting by one hour, from the previous 2:30pm to 3:30pm. He also added that voting will continue on Sunday, insisting that an hourly briefing of the media will help to update all as the election progresses.

2:21PM

Anambra Guber: BVAS Fails to Capture Ngige By David-Chyddy Eleke The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machine, popularly refered to as BVAS has failed to capture the minister of labour and employment, Dr Chris Ngige, after about one hour trial. As at the time of filing this report, the minister, who is obviously frustrated, was still waiting, after over 15 trials in one hour. THISDAY overheard him speaking to a federal Commisioner in INEC, who he said assured him that the commission was sending its technicians to his voting centre in Alor ward one, idemili South LGA. Ngige while speaking to journalists appealed for extension of the time for voting to accommodate those who were experiencing delays in the election. He put the level of failure of the BVAS in the polling units at over 30 percent.

2:17PM

Anambra Guber: ZLP Candidate, Okonkwo, Votes, Decries BVAS Hitches in Some Areas

Commends Security Operatives

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dr Obiora Okonkwo, has voted in his polling unit, Ogidi Town Hall, Polling Unit 009, Ogidi Ward 2.

Okonkwo who spoke to journalists after voting commended the heavy deployment of security for the election.

He said the arrangement for the election was good, and hopes the security situation remains till after the election

He decried technology failure in some places, as ocassioned by Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), adding that such may affect people’s confidence in the election.

He also condemned the late commencement of voting in most voting centres.

12:58PM

Anambra Guber: Voters Stranded as BVAS Machines Break down in Awka

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka At Ward 5, Umuogbu village in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, the electoral process has experienced some hitches as some accredited voters found it difficult to vote because the BIVAS machines are malfunctioning. Some of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (machines) deployed for the Anambra State election were said to have been declared faulty in spite of its edge over other technological innovations used in electoral processes. A source in the Ward 5 in Umuogbu village said the electoral process has experienced some hitches as some accredited voters found it difficult to vote because the BIVAS machines are malfunctioning. The presiding officers of the different polling units said two machines keep displaying “app not responding”. The INEC ad hoc staff at the polling units said the device seems sensitive to light and have failed to capture those who have come out to vote. There are however areas in the state covered by THISDAY which have registered seamless voting process, with the BVAS.

12:47PM

Ozigbo Expresses Worry over Poor Internet, Asks INEC to Extend Voting Time

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo has expressed worry over the poor Internet connectivity experienced by voters in the use of the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine.

Mr. Ozigbo decried that it took him over 20 minutes to casts his vote and wondered what other voters would experience in various parts of the state.

Ozigbo had cast his vote at Social Centre, Unit 010, Amesi, Aguata local government area, where he spoke to journalists.

He seized the opportunity to call for an extension of voting period, especially as voting is said to end at 2:30pm. He called on eligible voters to come out and exercise their franchise, assuring them of their security.

He further decried late arrival of materials at Awka South, Orumba North and other parts, and urged INEC officials to ensure materials get to those areas to avoid disenfranchising voters.

12:25PM

High Voter Turnout at Amesi Community in Aguata

Segun James

There was high turnout of voters at Amesi Community in Aguata LGA where the PDP candidate, Val Ozigbo, comes from.

At the Central School, Amesi, Ward 2, which has 5 polling units, only one voter machine was working, a situation which left many voters frustrated.

At the Social Centre, Amesi, Ozigbo voted at about 11.00 am.

Expressing her frustration, former Speaker of the State House of Assembly and two-term member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Eucheria Azodo, said that some names were missing on the voters’ list while the card reader machines were malfunctioning.

She also said that as at 11.45 am, materials had not gotten to stations.

She said that she had tried to get INEC officials to rectify the situation, but they are not responding.

Meanwhile, at Oko in Orumba LGA and Ekwulobia in Aguata South LGA, there was low voter turnout as the streets were practically deserted.

12:11PM

Voting Under way in Peter Obi’s Polling Unit

Segun James

Voting has started in Agulu, Anaocha LGA, where former Governor and PDP Vice Presidential candidate in the 2019 election, Peter Obi, comes from.

At his Agulu Ward 2, polling unit 019, there were few voters around.

12:08PM

Uneasy Calm at Nri Boys High School Polling Unit in Anaocha as Voters Await INEC Officials

By Segun James

There is uneasy calm in Nri Boys High School, Nri, Anaocha LGA as no INEC officials or materials have arrived as the people wait patiently.

As at 09.30 am, many voters, including the campaign DG of the PDP candidate, Senator Uche Ekwunife, were still waiting for the INEC officials

There are about 10 policemen on duty here.

The community is however calm.

The school has three units.

12:04PM

Voting Stopped in Nnewi as Voters Protest against Non-availability of Original Result Sheets

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka Voters in Polling Unit 002, Enem Hall, Otolo Ward 2, Nnewi North Local Government Area have stopped voting, saying original result sheets were not brought by INEC officials. Mr China Christian, a PDP supporter, who spoke to THISDAY said: “We have refused the commencement of accreditation/voting at PU 002, Enem Hall, Otolo Ward 2, Nnewi North LGA because the INEC officials did not come with original result sheet. “Until we sight the election result sheet, voting will not commence. Those preparing to write election results in their hotel rooms will meet their waterloo today,” he said.

11:58AM

Anambra Guber: High Voter Turnout in Ozigbo’s LG

Segun James

High turnout of voters at Amesi community in Aguata Local Government Area where the PDP candidate, Val Ozigbo, comes from.

At the Central School, Amesi, Ward 2, which has five polling units, only one voter machine was working, a situation which left many voters frustrated.

Meanwhile, at Oko in Orumba Local Government Area and Ekwulobia in Aguata South LGA, the voter turnout was low as the streets were practically deserted.

11:12AM

Massive Voter turnout in Anambra Central zone

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Despite fears of insecurity, which many have said may cause voter apathy in today’s election in Anambra, THISDAY reports that there is massive voter turnout in all the polling units visited within the central senatorial zone.

In Amawbia, Enugwu-Ukwu, Ogidi and other areas visited, the turnout was high, with a long queue of voters, waiting to be accredited for voting.

The state Deputy Governor, Nkem Okeke, who spoke on the massive turnout, attributed it to the decision of the federal government to deploy massive security in the state.

“The people are very relaxed as you can see. There is no apprehension at all. People have no reason not to come out, because they are confident of the security,” he said.

11:04AM

Anambra Guber: Obiano Votes in Aguleri, Urges Voters to Come out

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, was among the first voters in the on-going gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

Obiano was accompanied by his wife, Ebelechukwu, to Otuocha Ward 4 polling station where they both went through a rapid registration before casting their votes in the polling booth.

Addressing the press shortly after casting his vote, Governor Obiano appealed to Ndi Anambra to come out quickly and perform their civic duties, explaining that voting is expected to last for only a few hours.

He commended the voting process, saying it was fast and easy and expressed optimism that the entire exercise would would be free and fair across the state.

10:47AM

Voting Begins in Aguata

There was large turnout of voters at the Amaesi Ward of Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra at the Saturday Governorship election in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voters came out as early as 7.30am until arrival of electoral officers by 8.35 a.m at the ward, which is the ancestral home of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate, Mr Valentine Ozigbo.

Voting however, began at about 9:40 a.m at Polling Units 5, 11, 12, 13, 15 located at Social centre in Amaesi ward, Aguata LGA.

Mrs Agnes Okoli, a septuagenarian, told NAN that she got to the polling point as early as 7:30 a.m and had to wait till officials arrived.

Okoli said the she was impressed with the peaceful manner everyone conducted themselves and expressed hope that it ended that way.

She said she was anxious to vote because it was her civic duty and that it was an opportunity for Amaesi to give Anambra their son as governor because one of the major candidate was from the Community

Nze Matthew Echeozor, said he was at the venue when the officials arrived.

Echeozor said he was satisfied with the guidelines read out by the officials and urged the voters to adhere to them.

The Polling Official, who preferred anonymity, confirmed to voters that both the sensitive and non sensitive materials including original result sheets were present.

The official said special attention would be given to the aged, persons with disability and pregnant women.

Combined team of Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) personnel was seen ensuring there was order.(NAN)

10:31AM

Anambra Dep Gov Votes, Hails BVAS

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Deputy Governor, Dr Nkem Okeke, has voted at his polling unit, Umueze Awozu, Enugwu-Ukwu Ward 3, polling unit 005 at exactly 10:04am.

Okeke, who arrived the polling unit and waited for a while because of the high turnout of voters, was later captured within two minutes and has cast his vote.

After voting, he displayed his ballot paper to reveal that he voted for his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I had to reveal my ballot paper because there have been rumours that I had defected back to APGA, but that is not true. You just saw that I voted for my party, APC,” he said.

He also hailed the Biometric Voters Accreditation System (BVAS), saying the system presents a seamless voting process.

According to him, “This is the easiest that I have had in voting ever. The process is very seamless and as you can see, I have just voted. In other election, I have always had problem of finger print, but this is different and seamless.”

10:29AM

Late Arrival of Materials, Poor Turnout of Voters in Many Polling Units

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Anambra Governorship election has commenced in earnest in many places with late arrival of INEC officials

In most places, security officials outnumbered the voters.

At Nodu Okpuno that has over six polling units, INEC officials were yet to come as at 8.30 am. The polling center houses polling units 023, 024, 025 and 028

The NUJ centre houses 029 unit, yet no polling officials.

At Umuodu Okpunu housing polling centres 017, 016, 004 and 003, polling were yet to arrive at 9.13 am. Voters were seen waiting patiently.

However, there was confusion as some polling officials could not find the voting centres. In other areas, the voting started late. There is however heavy security presence .

At the King palace(Eze uzu), voters were seen getting accredited and voting simultaneously.

At the Obinagu Village square housing six polling centres, voting and accreditation have commenced with a fairly large crowd. As at 9.44am, many voters were seen queueing to vote.

At about 8.15 an at the Ezeuzu Junction ward 020, which has thirty eight accredited voters, voters were seen hanging around as the Presiding Officers were seen getting ready for voting at 8.30 am

Speaking, the Presiding Officer, Victor Madueke, expressed joy at the turnout, saying they are ready for a hitch free election.

One of the voters, Engineer Obi Okafor, said they had come to perform their civic rights following assurances by government that they will be safe.

Also on that street, there were some youths playing football and one of them, twenty one years old Chidiebube Okoye, said he was saddened he cannot cast his vote because his PVC was not out after he registered since June.

At Maternity Nibo, which had three polling units, voting has commenced and the voter turned out in large numbers to cast their votes.

10:18AM

Massive Police Presence in Polling Units

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

There is massive police deployment in polling units around Anambra State, as residents of the state go to polls.

THISDAY reporter covering the election has witnessed over 15 police officers in each of most of the units visited.

Several roadblocks manned by soldiers were also seen within a kilometer range.

It was however noticed that the security operatives were very cautious in the manner they were treating voters, just as it was noticed that they did not take fire arms into the polling units.

10:13AM

Accreditation of Voters Under way in Amawbia

Segun James

Accreditation has commenced in most polling units at Amawbia, Awka South LGA, where the National Chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Oye comes from.

Although the turnout of voters is currently low, there is heavy presence of security operatives.

The Deputy Commandant General of the Civil Defence Corps, Mohammed Aruna, is also on ground to monitor voting in Amawbia.

10:10 AM

Voters Awaiting INEC Officials in Nri

Segun James

There is tension in Nri Boys High School, Nri in Anaocha Local Government Area as no INEC officials nor materials has arrived as the people wait.

As at 09.30 am, many voters, including the campaign DG of the PDP candidate, Senator Uche Ekwunife, are still waiting for the INEC officials.

There are about 10 policemen on duty here.

The community is however calm and quiet.

The school has three units.

9.50AM

Photo: Gov Obiano, Wife Arrive Polling Unit

9:44AM

INEC Officials Arrive Polling Units

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

At 9am, INEC officials have arrived in some polling units visited by THISDAY.

At polling unit 009, Ebe Ezimezi, Amawbia in Awka South Local Government Area, INEC officials were seen setting up their materials, while voters have started arriving.

The INEC officials were led by polling officer, Mr Abdulahi.

9.08AM Police Deny Trending Video of Cops Protesting Non-payment of Allowance for Election Duty By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka Police in Anambra has denied a trending video of policemen allegedly protesting the payment of allowance for today’s election duty. Though the video showed men chanting songs, wordings accompanying the video stated that the men were protesting non-payment of allowances for the election. But police in Anambra have denied it, saying that the men were rather in high spirit, chanting victory songs as they awaited their last minute posting to places of assignments for the election. Deputy Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, DCP Aderemi Adeoye, said: “The alleged video of police officers protesting for non – payment is not true as been portrayed in the clip. “A careful study of the video shows a group personnel in high spirit awaiting deployment for the election, chanting victory songs. “The Police Command remains focused and committed in protecting the sanity of the electoral process in Anambra state.” Meanwhile, leader of police operations in Anambra, DIG Zaki Ahmed has told journalists in a press conference that it is the first time police men were paid their full allowances for election duty before commencement of operations. THISDAY gathered that police officers for the Anambra election submitted their bank details and their IPPIS for their payment, and it was being handled by the Federal Government and not the police. 8:28AM Anambra Elections INEC officials Arrive Aguleri By Nseobong Okon-Ekong Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have arrived Eri Primary School in Aguleri, the hometown of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State. They arrived at 7.40am Obiano is expected to perform his last civic duty of voting as a governor today in the Anambra governorship contest to choose his successor. The Anambra governor will join other voters at Eri Primary School I, Polling Unit 004 in Otuocha Registration Area II in Anambra East local government area. He is listed as Voter Number Number 751 As at 7.55am, the INEC officials had fixed the Polling Booth and were pasting the Voters Register on the wall of the school.

