Live Updates: Anambra Governorship Election

Breaking: INEC Declares Anambra Election Inconclusive, Poll Holds in Ihiala Tuesday
By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has declared the Anambra governorship election inconclusive.
This is because of the inability of the commission to deploy staff and materials to Ihiala local government area, as a result of security threat.
Returning officer in the election, Prof. Florence Obi said the election would now hold on November 9, to complement the 20 local government areas election result, already announced.
Obi said: “we have collated results for 20 local government areas, and Ihiala is still outstanding as the commission was unable to deploy to the area.
“Based on constitutional provision, supplementary election will be held in Ihiala. So we have to conclude the election in Ihiala to be able to conclude the process.
“I plead with you to support INEC, so we can bring this election to a conclusion, to the glory of God. The election for Ihiala will hold on November 9.”
Soludo Wins Controversial Orumba North LGA
Nnewi North LGA
APC 1278
APGA 3369
PDP 1511
YPP 6485
Nnewi South LGA
APC 1307
APGA 3243
PDP 2226
YPP 1327
Ogbaru LGA
APC 1178
APGA 3051
PDP 3445
YPP 484
Ekwusigo LGA
APC 1237
APGA 2570
PDP 1857
YPP 727
APGA Wins in 17 Anambra LGAs, INEC to Deliberate on Orumba North, Ihiala
By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the full results of the 2021 Anambra governorship election for 21 local government areas of the state.
INEC announced Anambra West, which was the last local government, with the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) winning the election.
In the result of Anambra West, which was announced by the INEC returning officer for the local government, Dr German Anagbogu showed that APC got 1,233, PDP got 1,401 while APGA won with 1,918.
The collation has however adjourned for 40 minutes, after which the final result may be announced.
State returning officer and Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, said: We are going to discuss one of the local governments (Orumba North), then in Ihiala there was no election at all. We will take a break now and come back.”
Soludo Wins Awka North LGA
By David-Chyddy
The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate, Chukuma Soludo, has won Awka North Local Government Area.
The local government is the 16th local government the party has won out of the 20 local government areas that have been announced so far.
Two of the local goverments, Ihiala and Orumba North failed to hold election, while the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP won Ogbaru Local government, and Young Democratic Party won Nnewi North.
PDP polled 840 votes, APC got 755, while APGA won with 1908 votes.
Accord Candidate, Maduka, Loses LGA to Soludo
By David-Chyddy Eleke
Candidate of Accord, in the Anambra governorship election, Dr Godwin Maduka, has lost his local government area, Orumba South.
Maduka lost to the All Progressives Grand Alliance candidqte, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, which has so far won 10 out of the 11 local government areas announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.
The Las Vegas, US based medical doctor scored an abysmal 779 votes in his local government, which has 74,690 registered voters and 10,554 accredited voters.
He was also defeated by all other leading political parties in the race, despite being very popular in his local government. APGA scored 4,394 to win the local government, and was followed by All Progressives Congress, APC with 2,060 and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP ehich scored 1,672.
Anambra Guber: Soludo Wins Ayamelum LG
The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has won in Ayamelum Local Government of the state.
In the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akwa, the state capital, Sunday, Soludo polled 3,424 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 2,804, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) polling 2,409.
Soludo has won in all the five local government results declared so far.
Breaking: Soludo Wins Anaocha, Peter Obi’s LGA
Both are from Anaocha LGA, and also members of the Peoples Democratic Party. Senator Victor Umeh also hails from the local government area.
Breaking: Soludo Wins Oyi LGA
The All Progressives Grand Alliance candidate, Chukwuma Soludo, has won its third local government in a row, in the result of the Anambra Governorship election result currently being announced at the INEC headquarters in Awka.
The returning officer of the Local Government, Dr James Aboh, of University of Calabar announced the election result as follow:
Total number of registered voters – 100764
Accredited voters – 13241
APC, 2830
APGA, 6133
PDP, 2484
The returning officer of the local government, Prof offiong offiong a professor of linguistics in university of Calabar announced the result at the INEC collation centre in Awka.
Soludo Wins Dunukofia LGA
By David-Chyddy Eleke
The all Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has been announced winner of the Anambra Governorship election in Dunukofia Local Government Area.
Alexander Timothy of the university of Calabar announced the result at INEC collation centre in the the headquarters of the commission in Awka.
He stated that no incidence of violence was registered.
Reg voters – 74,855
Accredited voters – 10134
APC – 1991
PDP – 1680
APGA – 4124
BREAKING: INEC Begins Collation of Anambra Governorship Election Result
By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has begun the collation of results for the 21 local government areas of Anambra State in Saturday’s governorship election.
INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, in his address announced the name of the returning officer, Vice Chancellor of University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi.
The collation also has returning officers for the political parties as; APC – Mr Chibuzor Obiakor, PDP – Dr Alex Obiogbolu and APGA – Senator Victor Umeh, among others.
Soludo in Early Lead in 7 LGAs
Chuks Okocha in Awka
The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in the Anambra Election, Prof Charles Soludo, has taken an early lead in seven of the 21 local governments, according to the results so far released by the Independent National Electoral Commission
In the results so far released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, Soludo is leading in the following local governments: Orumba South, Njijoka, Awka South, Onitsha South, Anambra East, Anaocha, and Anambra South.
As of 5am when INEC updated the results, Soludo was leading in five LGAs. By the time two new LGAs were announced, the APGA candidate’s lead rose to seven.
Below are the results of the seven LGAs that have been announced so far.
NJIKOKA LGA
APC – 3216
APGA – 8803
PDP – 3409
ORUMBA SOUTH LGA
APC: 2,060
APGA: 4394
PDP: 1672
AWKA SOUTH LGA
APC – 2595
APGA – 12891
PDP – 5489
ONITSHA SOUTH LGA
APC – 2050
APGA – 4281
PDP – 2253
ANAMBRA EAST LGA
APC 2034
APGA: 9746
PDP: 1380
ANAOCHA LGA
APC – 2085
APGA – 6911
PDP – 5,108
Soludo Votes after Waiting for over Five Hours
The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate in the governorship election in Anambra state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has cast his vote after waiting for more than five hours.
He voted at 5:10.p.m at Isuofia ward 13 unit 002, Aguata LGA
He came to the venue of his polling unit located at Afiyi Square at about 11:30 a.m. and was not able to vote because the Bimodal Verification Accreditation System (BVAS) could not capture him.
The New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at about 10:a m, there was delay during accreditation of voters as the BVAS started malfunctioning.
At about 2.p.m, only 18 persons of over 700 voters had been accredited and were able to vote.
A new BVAS was brought to the polling unit at 4.05 p.m, which was when proper accreditation and voting started.
After voting, Soludo commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for making efforts to ensure a peaceful and smooth electoral process.
“I told you I’m an optimist which is why I waited for over five hours forty minutes, because, I believe INEC will come through.
“You can also see that in spite of the delay, our people waited patiently and are so determined to cast their votes no matter the time.
“That is to show you that APGA is Anambra and Anambra is APGA. I believe the will of God will prevail no matter the delay. APGA will win.
“I look forward to the credibility and legitimacy of the process. I also believe we have the popular mandate of the people and I believe the system will deliver at the end of the day,” he said.
Soludo commended the people and his supporters for maintaining calm and peace inspite of the logistics challenges.
Meanwhile, counting of votes has commenced at PU 002
Ward 01, Ekwulu Village Hall Umuona and PUs 004, 005, 006 and 007 in Primary school Umuona, Aguata LGA.
Also at PU 014 and 013
Ward 001 in Community High school, Nanka in Orumba North
Voting is still on as at 5pm.
NAN however, reports that voting was extended to Sunday due to the failure of the BVAS that prevented many of the people from casting their votes. (NAN)
Anambra Election: Counting of Votes Under way
Counting of votes has started in some polling units in Awka township after Saturday governorship election in Anambra.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that though voting began late in some polling units in Awka, the exercise was concluded about 3.30pm.
Mr Ugochukwu Nwosu, a voter at the Agu ward 2 polling unit 009, said that the election was peaceful in the area.
“I am the last person who voted at the polling unit 009, I think that the whole thing was generally peaceful,” he said
At Amawbia Ward II PU 008, counting of votes has also started, the situation was also the same at Oko wards one and two in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.
Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC ) has announced that the exercise will continue in some polling units where voters recorded hiccups in the accreditation process.
Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, the state INEC Resident Electoral Commission who briefed journalists in Awka said the commission received complaints of the malfunctioning of the machine in some locations.
He said that the commission had therefore resolved to extend the election period in such areas to give opportunity for voters to vote.(NAN).
- Voting continues Sunday
Anambra Guber: BVAS Fails to Capture Ngige
- Commends Security Operatives
Massive Voter turnout in Anambra Central zone
David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka
Despite fears of insecurity, which many have said may cause voter apathy in today’s election in Anambra, THISDAY reports that there is massive voter turnout in all the polling units visited within the central senatorial zone.
In Amawbia, Enugwu-Ukwu, Ogidi and other areas visited, the turnout was high, with a long queue of voters, waiting to be accredited for voting.
The state Deputy Governor, Nkem Okeke, who spoke on the massive turnout, attributed it to the decision of the federal government to deploy massive security in the state.
“The people are very relaxed as you can see. There is no apprehension at all. People have no reason not to come out, because they are confident of the security,” he said.
Anambra Guber: Obiano Votes in Aguleri, Urges Voters to Come out
David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka
The Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, was among the first voters in the on-going gubernatorial election in Anambra State.
Obiano was accompanied by his wife, Ebelechukwu, to Otuocha Ward 4 polling station where they both went through a rapid registration before casting their votes in the polling booth.
Addressing the press shortly after casting his vote, Governor Obiano appealed to Ndi Anambra to come out quickly and perform their civic duties, explaining that voting is expected to last for only a few hours.
He commended the voting process, saying it was fast and easy and expressed optimism that the entire exercise would would be free and fair across the state.
Voting Begins in Aguata
There was large turnout of voters at the Amaesi Ward of Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra at the Saturday Governorship election in the state.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voters came out as early as 7.30am until arrival of electoral officers by 8.35 a.m at the ward, which is the ancestral home of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate, Mr Valentine Ozigbo.
Voting however, began at about 9:40 a.m at Polling Units 5, 11, 12, 13, 15 located at Social centre in Amaesi ward, Aguata LGA.
Mrs Agnes Okoli, a septuagenarian, told NAN that she got to the polling point as early as 7:30 a.m and had to wait till officials arrived.
Okoli said the she was impressed with the peaceful manner everyone conducted themselves and expressed hope that it ended that way.
She said she was anxious to vote because it was her civic duty and that it was an opportunity for Amaesi to give Anambra their son as governor because one of the major candidate was from the Community
Nze Matthew Echeozor, said he was at the venue when the officials arrived.
Echeozor said he was satisfied with the guidelines read out by the officials and urged the voters to adhere to them.
The Polling Official, who preferred anonymity, confirmed to voters that both the sensitive and non sensitive materials including original result sheets were present.
The official said special attention would be given to the aged, persons with disability and pregnant women.
Combined team of Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) personnel was seen ensuring there was order.(NAN)
Anambra Dep Gov Votes, Hails BVAS
David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka
Anambra State Deputy Governor, Dr Nkem Okeke, has voted at his polling unit, Umueze Awozu, Enugwu-Ukwu Ward 3, polling unit 005 at exactly 10:04am.
Okeke, who arrived the polling unit and waited for a while because of the high turnout of voters, was later captured within two minutes and has cast his vote.
After voting, he displayed his ballot paper to reveal that he voted for his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).
“I had to reveal my ballot paper because there have been rumours that I had defected back to APGA, but that is not true. You just saw that I voted for my party, APC,” he said.
He also hailed the Biometric Voters Accreditation System (BVAS), saying the system presents a seamless voting process.
According to him, “This is the easiest that I have had in voting ever. The process is very seamless and as you can see, I have just voted. In other election, I have always had problem of finger print, but this is different and seamless.”
Massive Police Presence in Polling Units
By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka
There is massive police deployment in polling units around Anambra State, as residents of the state go to polls.
THISDAY reporter covering the election has witnessed over 15 police officers in each of most of the units visited.
Several roadblocks manned by soldiers were also seen within a kilometer range.
It was however noticed that the security operatives were very cautious in the manner they were treating voters, just as it was noticed that they did not take fire arms into the polling units.
Accreditation of Voters Under way in Amawbia
Segun James
Accreditation has commenced in most polling units at Amawbia, Awka South LGA, where the National Chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Oye comes from.
Although the turnout of voters is currently low, there is heavy presence of security operatives.
The Deputy Commandant General of the Civil Defence Corps, Mohammed Aruna, is also on ground to monitor voting in Amawbia.
Voters Awaiting INEC Officials in Nri
Segun James
There is tension in Nri Boys High School, Nri in Anaocha Local Government Area as no INEC officials nor materials has arrived as the people wait.
As at 09.30 am, many voters, including the campaign DG of the PDP candidate, Senator Uche Ekwunife, are still waiting for the INEC officials.
There are about 10 policemen on duty here.
The community is however calm and quiet.
The school has three units.
Photo: Gov Obiano, Wife Arrive Polling Unit
INEC Officials Arrive Polling Units
David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka
At 9am, INEC officials have arrived in some polling units visited by THISDAY.
At polling unit 009, Ebe Ezimezi, Amawbia in Awka South Local Government Area, INEC officials were seen setting up their materials, while voters have started arriving.
The INEC officials were led by polling officer, Mr Abdulahi.