11m Nigerians Need Humanitarian Assistance, UN Cries Out

*Says Nigeria third most terrorised country

George Okoh in Makurdi

The outgoing United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, at the weekend gave a startling estimate on the humanitarian crises in Nigeria, saying close to 11 million Nigerians needed humanitarian assistance.

The UN helmsman also disclosed that the 2020 Global Terrorism Index ranked Nigeria as the third most terrorised country behind Afghanistan and Iraq in global terrorism.

This is even as the Benue State Governor, Mr. Samuel Ortom, renewed his calls for the convocation of a national security summit to discuss growing security challenges confronting the country.

Kallon spoke during a farewell visit to Ortom at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi at the weekend.

Kallon will be leaving Nigeria after a successful five-year tenure.

According to the UN diplomat, the herders-farmers crisis in the North-central, Boko Haram in the North-east and North-west, Niger Delta Avengers, and Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have led to large scale migrations and mass stays in internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps across the country.

He stated that Nigeria is at crossroads with multiple challenges which have implications on peace, development, and stability in West Africa, Africa, and beyond, stressing that cohesion, justice, and the rule of law must be entrenched for the benefit of the country.

Kallon identified women and youth participation in politics and productive economic activities to reduce youth unemployment and under-employment which at the moment is a time bomb that must be dealt with decisively.

He stated that he was happy that the world has been well informed about the atrocities in Benue State and elsewhere in the country, pointing out that the files would remain open for all to peruse.

He also expressed hope that an end to the atrocities committed by the terrorists was still in sight.

Ortom, while restating his call for a national security summit, said he was happy the state-of-the-nation report was presented by the representative of the United Nations and asked that same should be presented to the presidency for action.

The governor stated that he had also made similar presentations and personally written to the federal government, through press statements and conferences, expressing worry that no place in Nigeria is safe at the moment.

While reassuring the resolve of his administration to sustain youth and women participation in governance, the governor said Kallon, who is an honorary citizen of Benue State, would be greatly missed by the people of the state.

Meanwhile, IDPs at the Abagana IDP Camp have called on the state and federal governments to establish a police post close to the camp to secure their lives.

The Manager of Abagana IDP Camp, Mr. Iliagh Terhile, made while speaking to newsmen at the camp premises in Makurdi.

Terhile lamented that since the last attack on the camp in which seven people were killed by suspected armed herdsmen, some months back, they can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed.

He recalled that after the incident, some of the IDPs fled the camp to other places but were forced to return to the camp as a result of hunger and lack of accommodation for them in town.

He said they have continued to live in fear hence the need to build a police post to enable police officers to respond swiftly in case of any emergency.

“The security of the camp is not guaranteed. We want the government to provide security outfits close to the camp to be able to respond to any emergency.

“I sleep here in the camp but we have not been sleeping with our two eyes closed. When herdsmen attacked this area some months back, and some of our IDPs were also killed, some had to flee but after a while returned to camp because they have nothing to eat out there,” he said.

Asked if the camp would be closed anytime soon, Terhile said: “The issue of camp closure is a complex one. The security of the IDPs is not guaranteed now if they return to their ancestral homes.

“If they must return, security measures must be put in place in their various communities. They also have to be helped with finance and seedlings else, you have just succeeded in breeding criminals.

“The psychological wellbeing of the IDPs should also be ascertained and managed before they are reintegrated into the society to avoid enmity and violence among them,” he said.

