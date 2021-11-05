Hoodlums’ Clash with Taskforce Turns Bloody in Rivers

By Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The clash between hoodlums and security operatives attached to the taskforce on illegal car parking and street trading at Slaughter-Oginigba market, Trans Amadi in Obio/Apkor Local Government Area of Rivers State yesterday turned bloody.

THISDAY gathered that some of the operatives of the taskforce, who sustained serious injuries in the clash, were receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital in Port Harcourt.

It was further learned that the taskforce on illegal trading had gone out early hours of yesterday to enforce the ban on street trading in the area when suddenly the hoodlums started throwing stones at them.

It was gathered that although some of the taskforce crew sustained serious injuries, there was no death recorded at the incident which freighted residents of the area.

The Taskforce Coordinator, DSP Felix Nwadibeyi (rtd), explained that they were at the Trans Amadi area to enforce the ban when the thugs attacked them with guns, machetes, and other dangerous weapons.

Nwadibeyi narrated: “Today (Thursday) at about 11 a.m., I personally led the team to Trans Amadi, precisely to slaughter area where street trading is taking place. The Hausa community, on sighting us, started throwing stones at us, and as a result, my boys tried to resist them because we have some armed policemen who even shot in the air to scare them but the Hausa community ran down to the mosque and came out with riffles, and our boys were scared.

“As we were running they started throwing the stones and other weapons at us. Presently, three of our boys, one policeman, and two persons are critically lying in the hospital and I don’t know what will be their fate at the end of the day.”

A police officer, who was a victim of the clash, also said: “As we got to the place, we tried to make them move out of the place, and when the men go after them, they started stoning and challenged us with cutlass and other weapons. I cannot shoot at the people, so as I tried to escape, one of them stoned me on my head.”

Another victim, while groaning in pain, said: “We went there to evacuate the traders; these people just started stoning us, and before we knew it, they brought out guns, and as I was about to run into my car, I fell on the ground, and they started beating me. The state governor should do something about this, I am in pains.”

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report, the Rivers State Police Command was yet to react to the incident, which also affected one of its officers attached to the taskforce team.

