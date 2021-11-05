Amotekun is Filling Vacuum Created by Security Agencies, Says Akeredolu

Fidelis David in Akure

The Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has said the Ondo State Security Network Agency codenamed ‘Amotekun Corps’, is effectively filling the vacuum created by the overstretched conventional security agencies, particularly the police in the state.

Akeredolu, who spoke in Akure, while playing host to the participants of Course 30 of the National Defence College (NDC), Abuja, led by the Commandant, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji, noted that the Amotekun Corps is a product of circumstance which is essentially created to fill the obvious security gap in the state for the security of all.

“So, we must make sure we tackle it. You kidnap to the extent that you killed a first class monarch; this is very bad. As a government, we owe it a duty to secure the lives and property of our people,” the governor emphasised.

Akeredolu insisted that no genuine herders would graze his herds of cow with AK-47, just as he said any herder who destroys any farmland in the state would be made to pay compensation to the affected farmer.

He explained that the Amotekun Corps is now engaging in road patrol to further ensure the security of lives and property of all residents across the state.

The governor also said many states in the country have signed anti-open grazing laws to protect the people and their means of livelihood, just as he insisted that the issue of grazing routes would not work in the country because the country can no longer continue to live in the past.

He stressed that the country needed a multi-level policing with special attention to state police to effectively secure the lives and property of the citizens.

The Commandant, National Defence College, Abuja, Rear Admiral Daji, who hailed the governor for his security and industrial strides recorded so far, expressed confidence that the products of the participants’ research would go a long way to assist in policy inputs towards the delivery of good governance and ensure security of the state.

