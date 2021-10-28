Wema Bank’s ALAT to Engage Nigerian Youths on Technology

Darasimi Adebisi

ALAT by Wema Bank Plc is to host virtually third session of its Talk Series today.

The Talk Series is a virtual session for young Nigerians to exchange ideas and insights about life, relationships, technology, and finance, offering them informed opinions from experts and other experienced young professionals who are knowledgeable in various areas.

This edition, themed, “Relationship, Love and Work: How To Juggle It All,” will provide young Nigerians with the skills and information that will assist with combining a hectic work lifestyle with a healthy sex/love life.

Akah and Claire Nnani, actor, and artist; Hannah Jonathan, Sex Therapist and Funmilayo Falola, Head, Marketing Communications and Investor Relations, Wema Bank, have been confirmed as speakers for this session.

The event will also be moderated by multi-talented media personality and co-host of hit YouTube show, OffAir, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi.

The Nnanis will share more details about their partnership and speak about “Relationship and Work: Lines Not to Cross,” while Hannah Jonathan will discuss “Managing Sexual Depression and Embracing a Healthy Sexual Lifestyle.” Funmilayo Falola, will share insights from her personal and professional experience on “Juggling Finance and Relationship Decisions.”

Healthy work-life balance, especially during the pandemic, has been one of the biggest issues for young professionals across the world. The audience will have the opportunity to send in questions before the event using #ALATTalkSeries on social media or via the live chat option during the session.

According to a statement by the firm, “We are fully committed to encouraging young Nigerians to build meaningful partnerships while maintaining financial independence and developing their business skills. With the Talk Series, we are encouraging young professionals and other young Nigerians to discuss critical issues in a safe environment and find solutions with peers and other experienced minds.”

Akah Nnani, a Nollywood Actor and Youtube content creator, has starred in Nollywood favourites such as The Royal Hibiscus Hotel, Tinsel, Jenifa’s Diaries and Omo Ghetto The Saga. He is currently starring in a new ShowMax series, ‘Ghana Jollof’ alongside comedian, Basketmouth.

Claire Idera Nnani runs an independent design workshop in Lagos and teaches students. She has previously worked as a freelance fashion designer and illustrator and boasts of a robust portfolio with clients like Lisa Folawiyo, Zashadu, Refashion Africa, Grey Velvet, Hugo Boss amongst many others.

Hannah Jonathan is a certified life and sex coach whose goal is to help singles and couples find joy in sexuality and sensuality.

Funmilayo Falola currently heads the Marketing Communications and Investor Relations function in Wema Bank. She has over 16 years of experience in the marketing and communications sector and has held various managerial positions in different companies within and outside the sector.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

