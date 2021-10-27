Police Recover Decomposed Body of Adopted Rivers Monarch

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Bori Divisional Police Headquarters in Rivers State, have recovered the decomposed body of Chief Robert N. Loolo, traditional ruler of Luwa Community in Khana Local Government Area of the state.

The 61 years old monarch was kidnapped from his palace in June 2019. The Divisional Police Officer (DPO)in charge of the Bori division, SP Bako Angbashim led the team to a creek linking Luwa, Bera and Bani communities where the body of late Chief Loolo who was gruesomely killed after two times ransom was paid for his release.

Angbashim stated that the discovery of the decomposed body on Monday, followed a thorough investigation and random search in various forests within the area.

The DPO howerver, advised kidnappers and those behind criminal activities to vacate Ogoni, adding that his men will stop at nothing in ensuring that the perpetrators are arrested.

“Two years back, the paramount ruler of Luwe community was kidnapped by hoodlums and was taken away elsewhere. All effort to trace where he was taken to fell abortive and today (Monday) God help us, we are able to trace in a thick creek and saw two sticks where they tied him. That means they tied him but there was no help, food, no water and he finally died.

“He was tied in a thick creek that no human being can reach the place. We have been searching for him or his grave and God help us we saw his decomposing body, exhumed and brought him home.

“The kidnappers should repent because is a wickedness on humanity, a royal father like this was kidnapped and tied to death,” the DPO said.

Meanwhile, children of the late monarch who joined the police to the creek, said they are traumatised over the kidnap and discovery of their father’s corpse.

One of his children, Dr. Douglas Fabeke said it is heartbreaking that their father was killed or left to die even after they paid ransom to the kidnappers.

Fabeke, who narrated the incident that led to the gruesome murder of his father, said: “Today, we thank God we have been able to discover where Chief R. N. Loolo, the paramount ruler of Luwa community was buried. He was kidnapped right from his house by youth group in the community who were fighting for youth president.

“When this happened, a peaceful man like him we begged the youth to release him for us to an extent we had to pay ransom twice. We reported the matter to the police, all the security agencies in the state, they got involved in making sure the man was released.

“But after sometime, there was silence, we went into more action and after about few months we able to arrest the native doctor who confessed that the man had been killed but was not aware of where he was buried.

“Since ever then we have been on the issue but last three months through an intelligent investigation we located where he was buried and by the grace of God today (Monday) we have been able to mobilse force from Bori divisional headquarters and area command, the community boys, they recovered his body.

“He was tortured, tied to a tree but I thank God at the end the head of this man (monarch) has been taken back home and deposited in the mortuary”, Fabeke added.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

