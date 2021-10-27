Airport Concession: FG to Reject Submission of Request for Qualification as Deadline Closes

Kasim Sumaina

The federal government on Monday said that the deadline given to interested investors, stakeholders, local and international on the Request for Qualifications (RfQ) phase of the Nigeria Airport Concessions programme (NACP), has come to a close at 15:00HRS Local Time (Nigeria), October 25th 2021.

Government, through the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika said that in line with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (establishment, etc.) Act, 2005, and global best practice, “hereby informs all stakeholders, local and international, development partners, and members of the media, that the Request for Qualifications (RfQ) phase of the Nigeria Airport Concessions programme (NACP), has come to a close at 15:00HRS Local Time (Nigeria), October 25th 2021.”

According to him, “this deadline, announced on September 13, 2021, after close deliberations with ICRC and the transaction advisers, allowed for a four (4) week extension in response to numerous requests from would-be bidders.”

Sirika in a statement made available to Journalists in Abuja by the Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation, Mr. James Odaudu, stated that the ministry alongside the transaction advisers and the project steering committee, have duly notified the ICRC of the milestone, and have stopped receiving submissions in response to the published RFQ.

Sirika said, “I would like to use this opportunity to thank all those who participated in the process for their interest and respective submissions. They amount of response to the request for pre-qualification by highly reputable international airport operators across the globe is indicative of the level of confidence that people have in our concession programme, and, by extension, the nation’s long-term prospects under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

The Aviation minister, however added, “Like we promised from the onset, we remain committed to ensuring the highest level of transparency and accountability till the end of the process. This is because we believe that the programme is in the best interest of Nigerians as a people, and Nigeria as a nation.”

“The Ministry of aviation reminds all stakeholders that this is a multistage programme and that RFQ stage will be followed with a Request For Proposal (RFP) which shall be published and sent directly to qualified bidders for their response.

“Qualified bidders shall be announced once the bid opening committee has received, opened and reviewed each submission based on the detailed Terms of reference (TOR) and RFQ guidelines contained in the RFQ bidders”, Sirika said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

