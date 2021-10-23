TotalEnergies, CFAO Unveil 4 More Autofast Centres in Lagos

Bennett Oghifo

AutoFast, a multi-brand quick service franchise of the CFAO group, in partnership with TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc, has announced the unveiling and operation of four (4) additional service stations in Lagos. This is in line with our promise to make quality and quick auto service more accessible to Nigerians.

The service stations are Lekki 2, Igbobi, Alapere 2, and Sura and are part of the first batch of development within the TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc network, across the State. Other branches include TotalEnergies service station, Wuse 2, zone Six, Abuja and AutoFast stand-alone, Akin Adesola, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Our AutoFast sites carry-out routine vehicle maintenance such as quick oil change with Total QUARTZ Lubricants range, wheel balancing & alignment, A/C maintenance as well as sales and replacement of oil filters, air filters, cabin air filters, spark plugs, wiper blades, brake pads, batteries and tyres.

“We are excited and pleased that we have successfully opened additional four (4) service centers in Lagos in line with our expansion drive and quest to be closer to our customers’ needs. There is no doubt customers’ taste and preferences are increasingly changing and what the AutoFast brand brings to bear are quality and affordability. Customers are sure to get the best of service at the best price, and we look forward to expanding and having a network capable to cover Lagos properly”, according to Mohamed TALEB, General Manager, CFAO (Winpart /Autofast) Nigeria Limited.

“We pride ourselves in the fact that our servicing parts are directly sourced from the Independent Aftermarket Manufacturers across Europe and customers are guaranteed that parts used at our service centres are original”, he added.

AutoFast technicians are well trained and boast of extensive experience in diagnosing and servicing the different makes and models of both old and recent vehicles. Similarly, our service centres have modern equipment. For instance, its AC recovery machine provides an eco-friendly mode of recycling and topping up refrigerant as well as compressor oil. It is also equipped with a manifold gauge that detects if your AC is faulty.

For every visit to the AutoFast Service centre, your vehicle is made to undergo a 35-point control check to ascertain the general condition of your vehicle and to further advise you. This service is free of charge!

AutoFast offers three maintenance packages; Standard, Performance, and Premium Packages and you can service your vehicle starting at N13,000. We also offer vehicle maintenance services for corporate organizations tailored to fleet size and brand.

