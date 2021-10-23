LASG Reconstitutes Interim Caretaker Committee of Auto Spare Parts Dealers

The Lagos State Government has reconstituted the interim Caretaker Committee for the Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPMDA) in compliance with the judgments of the High Court of Lagos State in Suit No. LD/2588/TCM/18 and Court of Appeal in CA/L/2513/2018.

A statement issued yesterday by the Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, said that the recomposition of the ASPMDA Interim Executive was in line with the two court judgements.

He decried the build-up of tension and threat to security occasioned by the state of affairs in ASPMDA despite the Interim Caretaker Committee instituted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in June 2020 to immediately conduct elections for new Executive Officers of ASPMDA for prevention of breach of law and order in the market.

Onigbanjo noted that 15 months after constituting the Interim Caretaker Committee, chaired by Sir. Sunday Igbanuzue, failed to conduct elections for new Executive Officers. Pointing out that the committee failed to conduct elections within 30days of their appointment as directed by Governor Sanwo-Olu, the Attorney General stated that intense agitation and discontent hasdtrailed the disobedient action of the committee awnd threatened the peace, law and order in ASPAMDA.

The Attorney General therefore said that another Interim Caretaker Committee has been constituted with Chief Anthony Ughagwu as Chairman; Mr. Dozie Ezeugo as Secretary and Mr. Jonah Aneke as Chief Security Officer (CSO) with a mandate to hold elections within 45 days of their appointment and supervision by representatives of the state government.

While noting that the 45 days tenure of the reconstituted Interim Caretaker Committee shall not be extended, he enjoined all stakeholders and law enforcement agencies to ensure peace and orderly conduct during the elections.

