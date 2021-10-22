Lalong Presents N106 bn 2022 Budget to Plateau Assembly

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong yesterday presented a proposed 2022 budget of N106.807 billion to the state House of Assembly.

While presenting the budget tagged “A Budget of Economic Recovery and Consolidation of Inclusive Growth” to the House, the governor said the 2022 proposed Appropriation Bill is tailored towards the completion of on-going projects and activation of new that will impact the lives of the people.

He said the proposed 2022 budget estimate consists of N76.263 billion only as recurrent expenditure representing 71.4 per cent of the total budget, while N30.544 billion only is earmarked as capital estimate, representing 28.6 per cent of the total budget.

This, according to him, indicates a decrease of N40.731 billion from the 2021 total approved budget.

He said: “In addition to continuing work on completing on-going infrastructural projects across the three Senatorial Districts of the State, we intend to break ground on new ones. Among them is the construction of the British-American Junction Flyover and dualization to Lamingo Junction Roundabout. Similarly we shall carry out the design of Master Plan for some selected urban areas in Plateau State namely: (Heipang, Mangu and Shendam)”.

In his response, Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly Hon Abok Ayuba said the House would look at the budget critically and do justice to it in the interest of the citizens of the State.

He assured the governor that the House would be thorough and also carry out its oversight functions while ensuring that the budget impacts the lives of the people positively.

