Influencers Enjoy Starry Night at the Launch of Les Damiers Du Cap

Mary Nnah

On Saturday, 9th October, Les Damiers Du Cap transformed Wave Beach into a picturesque celestial spectacle to celebrate its official debut in the Nigerian market.

Following a spontaneous showcase in shopping malls across Lagos where carnival dancers upturned the activities of local shoppers with captivating dance performances and games while handing out party invites to a few lucky by-standers, it was no surprise that the official launch of Les Damiers Du Cap attracted a host of influencers, celebrities and other invited guests, all eager to experience an evening at the beach with the wine for the unconventional dreamer.

From fairy lights to seats overlooking the star-spangled sea, the event was perfectly curated to introduce Les Damiers Du Cap’s vibrant variants– Star Chaser, Wave Dancer and Sun Chaser, each uniquely crafted to suit the unorthodox palate of the modern non-conformist.

With Shody on hype man duties, the night was punctuated by several high energy performances that brought the teeming crowd to its feet all through the night. Guests were treated to light bites paired with aqua and fire themed cocktails, as well as live musical performances from award winning afrobeat artistes Chike and Niniola while DJ Nana and DJ Crowd Kontroller spun and scratched all the hits on the turntable.

Launched in Lagos, for the first time in Nigeria, Les Damiers Du Cap is made with no additives distinctively crafted for the unconventional dreamers.

