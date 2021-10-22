ICPC Chair Tells Aviation Workers to Shun Corruption

Fidelis David in Akure

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, yesterday charged workers in the aviation industry to improve their operational processes and shun all acts of corruption in order to ensure better service delivery in the aviation sector.

Owasanoye gave the charge at a two-day sensitisation workshop organised for aviation workers in conjunction with Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Anti-corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU), at the Akure International Airport (AIA), Akure.

The chairman of ICPC, who was represented by Mr. Tope Egunjobi, said that the ICPC, in collaboration with ACTU, embarked on the sensitisation of workers in the aviation sector on the ills of corruption in order to cleanse it of corrupt practices.

He said: “The ICPC expects international best practices and standard from FAAN, being the gateway to the nation’s economy and an institution that project Nigeria’s image to the world.

“Therefore, you should not rest on your oars in ensuring that you do your best in meeting the yearning and demands of travelers and the ever critical patrons of your services.”

In her welcome remark, the General Manager of the AIA, Ms. Rita Joke Olatunde, said: “The sensitisation is about integrity, it’s about performing your duty without gratification and as time goes on, we hope to continually remind our workers on the call.”

The FAAN ACTU Chairman, Mr. Jimoh Sanni, who was represented by Mrs. Lola Ameobi, explained that “the workshop is aimed at creating anti-corruption awareness and to curb corruption and corrupt practices at our airports.”

Sanni noted that “ACTU derive it’s powers from the provisions of Section 6(a) —(t) of the Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Act, 2000, which empowers it to serve as compliance and ethics officers, with the sole -aim of educating and enlightening their respective MDAs on the need for adherence to rules, regulations and upholding of ethical practices in the work place.

Titled “Anti-Corruption Ethics and Training,” the sensitisation featured lectures on “Enhancing Transparency and Accountability in the Aviation Sector.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

