FCTA Urges Girls to Act as Bridge of Reconciliation

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The FCT Administration has urged girl child to strive to heal and build bridges of reconciliation, mutual understanding, equity, fairness and justice that is fast eroding.

The acting Secretary FCTA, Social Development Secretariat (SDS), Dr Kevin Ike, gave the advice during the 2021 International Day of the girl-child celebration, organised by the Helpline Foundation For The Needy in Abuja.

He enjoined the girls parliamentarians to aspire to become the change they want to see by speaking with one voice against social injustice, sexual and Gender Based Violence as well as the abuse of the girl child.

Ike was represented by Malam Muktair Mohammed, the Head, Revenue Unit of SDS.

Similarly, he stressed the need for the girl child to explored and find positive use of the social media and internet to get their voice heard and always make their point.

He urged girls to use the social media and internet to champion the cause of of the girl child unto her liberation, protection and achievement of their full potential.

“Use it in addressing domestic violence whenever you see one and so make your neighborhood saner than you met it. There is a place in the history of mankind for you to make great marks before leaving planet earth; do not therefore, take it lightly,” Ike said.

Earlier, the Founder and President, Helpline Foundation For The Needy, Dr Jumai Ahmadu, advocated for the foundation of a generation of strong, dependable, strong-willed and innovative women, be laid from now in the hearts of young girls.

She said the Helpline Foundation recognises this and has taken it upon itself to bring them out in a forum like this periodically for them to meet with accomplished women from all fields to inspire them.

“We should be mindful of the fact that we all have a role to play in the physical and mental development of our girls if they must grow up to be strong women.

“If we want them to be able to stand up and speak up for themselves in the face of bullies, sexual opportunists, teacher-female student oppression and other environmental challenges as the girl child is prone to face,” Ahmadu said.

Also, the outgoing Speaker of the Girls Parliament, Cynthia Odoh, urged girls to be agent of change wherever they find themselves, saying” there is a leader in every one of us, so do the little you can to bring the change you want”.

