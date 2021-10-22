Bature Brewery Hosts Felabration, Shows Off with New Beer

The newly-born Victoria Island cluster of Felabration concert hosted by the indigenous micro brewer, Bature Brewery was a seven-day rollercoaster of Afrobeat music, face painting heightened by the smooth-taste of the limited edition pink beer christened ‘Shakara.’ Yinka Olatunbosun reports

In Lagos, Felabration returned this year with zest. After the virtual 2020 edition, all eyes were on the 2021 edition which bred new clusters of the music concert in Lagos. One of them was hosted by Bature Brewery in Victoria Island. The wooden interior of the bar offered a measured physical distance, thus allowing concert buffs to party safely. Overlooking the bar is the brewery which has transparent doors that reveal the all-silverware unit where the indigenous craft beer from Bature is made.

Asides the traditional venue and cultural hub, Freedom Park, Bature Brewery was just the right place on Victoria Island to savour the live performance of Afrobeat without the interference of the disturbing sound of vuvuzelas. Furnished with good lighting and sound equipment, the venue drew new audience for Felabration while celebrating the legendary musician and pioneer of Afrobeat, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

To evoke the spirit of Fela and his music, Bature Brewery launched a limited edition craft beer, ‘Shakara’ with a pink colour on the night that had as lead headliner, Dede Mabiaku. The famed Fela protege has always been an advocate of ‘Buy Africa, think Africa, Be original.’ These are underlying brand attributes for Bature brand which seeks to promote African beer culture.

Elizabeth Ashiru, the Food and Beverage Manager for Bature Brewery spoke on how the brewery had been supporting Afrobeat music prior to Felabration 2021.

“At Bature Brewery, we like to think of ourselves as a community for creative minds. Fela is an embodiment of these things. Since we opened, we have done a few art events and artists have come to showcase their art. Every last Friday of the month is dedicated to Afrobeat where we bring Afrobeat bands. So, we felt like Felabration is the next level and we want people to experience Felabration in our spot,’’ she said.

Bature Brewery was first launched in 2018 in Abuja but officially opened its Lagos brewery in March 2021. With ingredients locally sourced and made, the brewery had raised the bar in beer craftsmanship as it taps from Taraba coffee and dried roselle plant flowers (zobo) to make this show-stopping brew called Shakara.

“We had a brew previously that is known as Shakara Zobo Ale. But we wanted to make beer for Felabration in limited edition. Next year, we are going to do something else. Once it is sold out, you have to wait till next year to get another Felabration –inspired beer,’’ she revealed.

With headliners such as Bita Kola, Eko Electro, Wura Samba, Bature’s Felabration was the toast of the expatriate community, amongst others on the island who also relished the pinky beer with the lip-tickling foam head.

The Head Brewer, Bature Brewery Bayo Ijasan explained the rationale behind the craftsmanship of the Shakara beer.

“We don’t plan to release it fully right now so it would be limited edition for Felabration but subsequently, maybe after the festive period, we might brew it gain. We like to create an iconic beer. Fela was someone that stood out in his lifetime. To brew this beer, we added zobo to give it that pinkish colour. It is a beer that stands out and we made it very drinkable, not so bitter nor is it too alcoholic. We want it to appeal to every beer lover. We call it ‘shakara’ because it ignites curiosity, and it is named after Fela’s song ‘Shakara’ which means show off. It is a show-off on our part that we can do a pinkish beer,’’ he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

