Anambra: S’Court Judgment, Foretaste of Victory, Says Ozigbo

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, Valentine Ozigbo, has described the Supreme Court judgment affirming his nomination as a foretaste of the outcome of the polls and a win for Ndi Anambra.

Ozigbo, who spoke with newsmen at the PDP National Secretariat yesterday, said the apex court was right in describing the parallel primary election organised by a faction of the party as a ‘naming ceremony’.

According to him “We receive the judgment of the Supreme Court, with all five members of the panel affirming unanimously that indeed there was only one primary, there was only one monitored by INEC and there was only one and only authentic candidate of PDP in this election.

“And indeed, that what was done in the order arena was nothing more than a naming ceremony. Indeed, they chose a church, so appropriately put and they conducted a naming ceremony.

“I think this is a win for the Anambra people, because it’s important that people emerge through a free and fair process and so that when anybody becomes a candidate, he becomes the choice of the people, and not the choice of some interlopers,” he said.

The governorship hopeful said he was not bothered by the recent exodus of PDP members into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), arguing that several factors other than good governance propel people from exiting political parties.

“What has been going on here is, we see high profile people in House of Reps, House of Assembly, who for one reason or another, either because they have some EFCC cases, or is it because of their quest for money, or the person is pursuing some parochial agenda, they go to a party that are so unpopular, and unelectable in Anambra State. That’s what the APC is,” he said.

He said more people, especially, at the grassroots were trooping into the PDP, adding that in Orumba north, over 700 YPP, APC, APGA members defected to PDP just as the entire state leadership of APGA crossed over to PDP before the governor of Delta State insisted that the situation has been replicated in every local government.

Ozigbo expressed worry over the deplorable security situation in the state and blamed the governor for abdicating his responsibilities.

His words: “Insecurity is troubling, because we keep having cases where lives are lost, and indeed nothing in life is worth the life of one person how much more when more people are found dead. So, I’m certainly worried, I am pained in my heart what Anambra has become and I believe, obviously, it is because of the election.

“We have a governor in Anambra State and he shouldn’t be abdicating his responsibility, he should be the governor that he was elected to become. And also the agencies should step up and see how they can call people to book, those people, who are responsible must be brought to book. If you don’t discipline, if you get away with murder, more murder will happen. So,it’s important that they do the needful”.

