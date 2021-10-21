Scores Killed, Houses Burnt as Bauchi, Gombe Communities Fight

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

A communal clash between Gungura community in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of Bauchi State and Buri-buri community of Dukku Local Government of Gombe State has claimed yet to be identified number of people while houses and farm lands worth millions of Naira were destroyed.

The disclosure was made by the member of Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Ganjuwa East Constituency, Gazali Abubakar Wunti, while speaking Under matters of urgent public importance, drawing the attention of the House on border crisis which erupted in his Constituency.

According to Gazali Abubakar, in the early hours of yesterday around 3:00am, people from Buri Buri village in Dukku Local Government Area of Gombe State attacked a village called Bara in Gungura ward of Ganjuwa LGA in Bauchi state.

He explained that, “So many committees were formed in the past to resolve the border disputes but all efforts ended in futility. They have been attacking the people of the area and destroying their properties and now it even included loss of innocent lives.”

The lawmaker further stated that people of his Constituency have been patience for so many years on the damages being perpetuated on them claiming that, “The attackers destroyed the people’s farms and properties worth millions of naira. The communities now resort to engage volunteers and vigilante to guard their farms” .

He then urged the House to send a committee to sympathize with the community and ask government to take urgent action on the matter.

While contributing to the issue, Abdulkadir Umar Dewu representing Kirfi Constituency explained that the issue is worrisome and needs urgent intervention by the concerned authorities before it gets out of hands completely.

He suggested that since the issue involved security, a joint committee on Special Duties and Security should be tasked to go and sympathize with people of the area.

Bakoji Aliyu Bobbo representing Chiroma Constituency opined that sending a committee is not a solution, since there is Boundary Committee in the State under the Deputy Governor, the House should, as a matter of urgency. write to the Executive Arm and ask the boundaries committee to take the matter urgently so that they will contact their Gombe State counterpart agreeing that meanwhile the House can send its committee to sympathize with the people of the area.

On his own, Bala Rabilu representing Itas-Gadau Constituency sympathized with the people of Gungura Ward and opined that the House should rather send a joint committee to Dukku Local Government to find out what are the real issues.

The Deputy Speaker, Danlami Ahmed Kawule concurred with the opinion of the Minority Leader that the government should take action immediately while the two committees should go and sympathize with the people of the area.

The House adopted the motion and directed the Clerk to communicate the resolution to the executive arm and asked the house committees on security and special duties to go and sympathize with the people.

The Speaker, Abubakar Y Suleiman expressed his sadness over the situation and said that the House will take urgent action about the matter.

However, the Speaker Ruled that sending a committee to Dukku will amount to duplication of duty, because the House is sure the committee that is given the task will do the right thing.

