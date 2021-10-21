Chukwueze on Target as Villarreal Hammer Young Boys 4-1

*CR7 saves Solskjaer’s job again at Old Trafford

Nigerian international, Samuel Chukwueze, scored yesterday as his Spanish topflight team, Villarreal, hammered Young Boys 4-1 away to record their first win in Group F of the UEFA Champions League.

The Super Eagles forward came on as a substitute on the 90th minute but two minutes later got on the scorer’s sheet, firing the Yellow Submarines fourth goal in the 4-1 defeat of the Swiss club.

It was also Chukwueze’s first goal since April and his second outing for Villarreal since returning from the injury that sidelined him for months.

Elsewhere on the night, Cristiano Ronaldo once again saved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job as he scored the winner as Manchester United came from 2-0 down to beat Atalanta 3-2 at Old Trafford.

Manchester United now top the Group F table on six points after winning their last two games followed by Atalanta and Villarreal who are tied on four points each. Young Boys are at the bottom of the standings on three points.

