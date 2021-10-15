Eastwing Aviation Annual Seminar to Hold in December

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Eastwing Aviation Training School, in collaboration with GOGMAR Nigeria, is set to hold the maiden edition of the Eastwing Aviation Annual Seminar (EAAS) in December in Enugu State.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of Eastwing Aviation Training School, Emmanuel Oburu Onwuka, in a media chat held in Enugu recently.

The three days seminar, according to Onwuka, aims to systematically instill aviation culture in the minds of the people of the region to b able to keep abreast of developments in the sector.

“It is to ignite a new thinking towards the establishment and operation of air transport as a veritable engine for economic growth of the region,” he added.

The aviation expert said air transport had become the engine for economic growth, adding that it creates direct and indirect jobs andtourism and trade in addition to attracting foreign investments.

With this in view, Onwuka emphasised that the seminar would focus on the Southeast and would accordingly draw its participants from the geopolitical zone to stimulate a new consciousness in aviation.

While acknowledging that aviation is a fast-paced technologically driven industry that connects people, cultures and businesses across the globe, the chairman expressed worry over the lack of awareness of the South-easterners.

He said: “It is puzzling that the Southeast region dominated by business oriented men and women have not fully embraced air transport as a business driver so as to connect to its numerous benefits. This deficiency is attributable to lack of awareness and inadequate facilities, knowledge, and experience.”

For Onwuka, the aviation business is still an untapped sector, hence, it is high time the Igbos were stimulated to see the potential gains accruable to them and the region if they invested in the sector.

According to the organisers, the seminar would hold in two phases – the training of students and award night, which is specially designed to appreciate those who have contributed to national growth.

With the seminartheme, “Pushing the Boundaries of Air Transport Planning, Operations, Management in the Southeast”, Onwuka hinted that both local and foreign speakers would give their expertise at the occasion.

