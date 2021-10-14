NFF Asks Govt to Invest in Girls’ Education

By Tobi Soniyi

The Nigerian Feminist Forum has called on government at all levels to invest in girls to build a healthier environment and grow the economy.

In a statement to mark the international day of the girl child, NFF said the growth and development of the world’s economies, institutions, and nations rest on all girls having equal rights and opportunities.

NFF said that ensuring that girls could reach their full potential was not just a moral imperative, but a strategic one as well.

It stated that the status of women and the peace and prosperity of nations are inextricably linked.

“When we empower girls to lead, our peace processes, global health and humanitarian efforts and climate negotiations are more sustainable and resilient. When we empower girls, we accelerate sustainable development,” NFF’s communications officer, Angela Nkwo, said.

The International Day of the Girl Child focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights.

While calling for equal opportunity for girls, NFF said that any country that invests in women and girl-led movements, the country becomes more stable and more prosperous.

It called on the federal government to ensure that adolescent girls have the right to a safe, educated, and healthy life, not only during the critical formative years, but also as they mature into women.

NFF said: “If effectively supported during the adolescent years, girls have the potential to change the world, both as the empowered girls of today and as tomorrow’s workers, mothers, entrepreneurs, mentors, household heads, and political leaders.

“Girls are breaking boundaries and barriers posed by stereotypes and exclusion, including those directed at children with disabilities and those living in marginalized communities.

“As entrepreneurs, innovators and initiators of global movements, girls are creating a world that is relevant for them and future generations.”

It called on government to eradicate gender bias and discrimination, which girls are subjected to on daily basis.

As the world celebrates this year’s International Day of the Girl, NFF called on the Nigerian Government to protect and advance the rights of girls, in all their diversity.

It also asked government to combat gender discrimination in education and put measures in place to prevent gender-based violence offline and online.

