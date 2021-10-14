I-Train Africa, UNLEASH to Train 50,000 African Youths on Soft Skills

Emma Okonji

I-Train, a global mentorship online platform for African Youths in Nigeria, in partnership with UNLEASH Denmark, has announced a training programme for African youths, designed to upskill Africa youths with relevant soft skills.

The online training, which will accommodate over 50,000 African youths, was announce during a recent webinar conference.

Convener of the Global Mentorship Conference for African Youths and founder of I-Train Africa, Aderinsola Adio-Adepoju, who made the announcement at the webinar, said: “There is a need for literate African youths to understand the ‘Whys before the How’s, the reason being that a large number of youths in Africa that are literate, don’t understand why they are on their current academic pursuit or life path. And this needs to be addressed if they are to arrive in the future, they envision for themselves.”

Patron of the Global Mentorship Conference for African Youths and CEO of AIDA resources, Alhaji Abdullahi Barau Abubakar, said: ‘’The education within the four walls of the school is not enough to get literate youths in Africa to the desired destination, they would need direction and clarity especially if the youth generations of today who have been froth with a narrative of a lack, desire to change for the better”.

Sustainable partnership and collaboration in this time is a driving enabler to achieve the required impact of the program and one key objective of the organisers of the event is for more youths on the continent to access global opportunities using their works in the social good space.

The program lead for UNLEASH Denmark, Gregory Pepper, also said that the support for the Global Mentorship Conference for African Youths not only mirrors some of the key objectives of the UNLEASH as an organisation, but also is in line with the aims of UNLEASH in contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals which addresses global problems.”

The African Outreach Manager at Project Access, Tom Kirkham, spoke on the post-event activities and how this could be one of the best ways to secure scholarships and expose participants to the opportunities that exist in Europe and the USA for less privileged African Youths. He charged youths to register for the event and have access to information that could expose them to opportunities unknown to them.

Clarity must be at the forefront of the education of African youths because we can bear witness to problems faced by youth on the continent due to a lack of life skills and an understanding of the importance of a network, Kirkham said.

The Global Mentorship Conference for African Youths, is a free initiative that will be held on the virtual networking and conferencing platform. All literate African Youth ages 18 – 35 are encouraged to apply and be part of the team for job creators in Nigeria.

I-Train Africa is an Edtech social enterprise focused on sustainable development goals (SDGs). I-Train Africa has since its inception created different learning series to educate youths on needed life skills.

