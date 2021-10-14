“Eaton Safety Roundtable Session” Seeks to Enhance Electric Safety in Buildings

Global power management company, Eaton recently held the 2021 edition of its “Eaton Safety Roundtable Session” in Lagos. The annual event is a conduit for experts, regulators, MEP consultants, contractors and other stakeholders to discuss safety in Buildings and sustainable ways to curbing the incessant electrical fire outbreaks in buildings across the country.

In line with Eaton’s mandate to improve people’s lives with power management technologies, the firm has designed revolutionary products such as the ARCON 3G arc fault protection system to reduce the risk of harmful and costly arc flash incidents that could result in injury or death of personnel and damage to property. The Safety roundtable session is one of Eaton’s innovative measures to secure the lives and properties of Nigerians.

The highlight of the event was the panel session which featured Engr Achema Alewu, Assistant Director, Standards Organisation of Nigeria; Engr. Usman Momoh, Assistant General Manager, Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency; Engr Abdulrasheed Busari, Assistant General Manager, Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission; Mr Semiu Adeshina, Commandant Technical services, State Fire and Rescue Service and Charles Iyo, Regional Manager, Eaton Nigeria amongst others.

The lively discussion session which was moderated by Tokunboh George-Taylor, Managing Director of Hill+Knowlton Strategies Nigeria, saw panel members share their insights on “Enhancing Electric Safety in Buildings”.

Affirming the importance of collaboration amongst all stakeholders to ensure standardization in the industry, Engr. Usman Momoh, Assistant General Manager, Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency stated that it will go a long way in enhancing safety in both residential and commercial properties. He revealed that the role of the regulators as a watchdog to enforce safety codes and standards cannot be overstated. In his words “Prevention is better and cheaper than cure. Safety in buildings should precede the design of buildings. Regulation is the foundation on which safety in buildings depend upon. However, ignorance and lack of awareness on the regulatory requirements often lead to loss of not just properties but lives”.

In the same vein, Engr. Achema Alewu, Assistant Director, Standards Organisation of Nigeria reiterated the need for more collaboration among stakeholders, “We will continue to ramp up measures to stem wide circulation of substandard products of imports and local manufactures. However, only through increased awareness and continuous collaboration between all stakeholders will we effectively reduce to the barest minimum the cases of electrical fires in buildings” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Charles Iyo, Regional Manager, Eaton Nigeria claimed that the existence of counterfeit products continues to threaten safety in buildings and Eaton we will continue to collaborate with the government agencies and relevant stakeholders to eradicate the existence of such products in the Nigerian market. “We will continue to advocate for knowledge sharing sessions such as this to bring all relevant stakeholders together, ensuring that the tough conversations are had while also providing access to members of the public to ask and receive answers to pertinent questions” Charles declared.

Although the session brought vastly differing viewpoints, what stood out for all the attendees was the need for increased collaboration, regulatory enforcement, advocacy and sensitization.

