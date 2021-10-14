CDS: Military Operation in S’ East Peculiar but not Discriminatory

By Deji Elumoye

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has disclosed that the operations of the military in the South-east geo-political zone, though peculiar, but not discriminatory.

The CDS, who spoke Thursday against the background of accusations against the military over its alleged maltreatment of the people of the South-east, stressed that the perception was wrong.

Irabor, while answering questions from newsmen at the weekly ministerial briefing at the State House, Abuja on why negotiations were done with bandits in the North-west and repentant Boko Haram members being rehabilitated, while military operations are in top gear in the South-east, however noted that insecurity varies from region to region.

According to him, what you find in the South-east is different from what is obtainable in the North.

The CDS added that despite the military engagement in the South-east, he had led discussions with people of the area.

He said while Nigerians have the right to pass their views to government, they must not do so via the use of violence.

Details later…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

