7th Maltina Teacher of the Year Award to Hold October 15

The grand finale of the seventh Maltina Teacher of the Year award is set to hold on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sade Morgan, all arrangements have been made to ensure that the event gives a rewarding experience for all the dignitaries represented, especially the teachers.

The Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative is a brainchild of Nigerian Breweries Plc and Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund. It is designed to identify, showcase and reward exceptional teachers in Nigeria.

This year’s edition recorded a total of 1,085 submitted entries from teachers across the 36 states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

At the grand finale event, the winner would emerge out of the top 10 applicants and will be rewarded with N6.5m cash prize, capacity training and a computer lab or block of classrooms built at the school where he or she teaches.

The first and second runners-up will receive cash prizes of N1 million and N750,000 respectively, while state champions will get cash prizes of N500,000 each.

The state champions emerged following a rigorous evaluation of their entries by an esteemed, independent and external panel of judges.

The Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative has so far produced six winners: Mrs. Rose Nkemdilim Obi from Anambra State (2015); Messrs Imoh Essien from Akwa Ibom State (2016); Felix Ariguzo from Delta State (2017), Olasunkanmi Opeifa from FCT (2018); Ezem Collins from FCT (2019); and Oluwabunmi Anani from Adamawa State (2020).

