Osinbajo to Commission Dangote Ultra-Modern Skills Acquisition Centre in Kano

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

The Vice President Yemi Osibanjo is expected to commission the Multi-million ultra-modern skills acquisition center named after the business mogul, Mr. Aliko Dangote, in Kano.

The Governor of Kano State, Mr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, made the disclosure while conducting delegates of the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) round the project in Kano yesterday, during an inspection tour in the state as part of the event marking their arrival for a delegate conference.

Ganduje said that the Vice President was expected in Kano to commission the centre in November when it would commence full operation with five hundred trainees that would be divided into two groups.

He said that the infrastructure and human resources development were part of his administration’s commitment in boosting the socio-economic status of the people of the state.

According to him, the management of the center would be handed over to the manufacturers of the machines, who are expected to arrive in Kano at the end of this month from Europe.

“Aliko Dangote, whom we named this center after, has already paid for their upkeep in US Dollars for six years.”

The governor explained that the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) had visited the facility last week and promised to give accreditation to the center.

He said: “To make the center more Nigerian, 60 percent will be reserved for Kano people even at that irrespective of social background, religion and culture. As long as you are living in the state, be you Hausa, Igbo or Yoruba you are qualified.

“The remaining 40 percent is going to be shared among the 36 states of the federation and FCT Abuja.”

He disclosed that the state government had so far spent N5.5 billion on the project pointing out that technicians and instructors had been employed while training would commence by the second week of this month.

THISDAY gathered that the team had also inspected some other projects including the ongoing flyover at the popular Kantin Kwarai textile market, Madobi, Dangi and Bukavu barrack flyovers and Cancer Center at Muhammad Buhari Specialist Hospital in Kano metropolis.

Prominent personalities in the tour include the Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Ikechukwu, his counterpartS at the NTA, FRCN and other public and private broadcasting stations across the federation among others.

