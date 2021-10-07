FG Hands over 6,000 Bags of Grains to 15,450 Victims of Plateau Crisis

By Olawale Ajimotokan

The federal government has delivered 6,000 bags of beans, grains and non-food items to over 15,450 persons affected by communal crises in five local government councils of Plateau State.

The relief was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for onward distribution to the victims to provide succour to the affected persons.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Ms. Sadiya Umar Farouq, delivered the items in Jos to the Plateau State Governor, Mr. Simon Lalong.

Farouq commiserated with the government and people of Plateau State following the loss of lives and property as a result of the communal unrest, banditry as well as religious and ethnic crises in Bassa, Birnin Ladi, Riyom, Jos North and Jos East.

She said the visit followed an assessment by the National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA), which made it pertinent to visit and to provide humanitarian relief to cushion the effects and to reduce vulnerabilities.

Responding, Governor Lalong thanked the minister for her prompt response after the humanitarian crisis was reported to her. He also commended the President for the relief items while calling on the federal government to assist in the relocation and rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by the crisis.

“The Vice President had promised us N10 billion to help in relocating the people back to their respective communities. We plead with you to help us follow up on that pledge as N10 billion will go a long way,” he said.

Items handed over to the government of Plateau State include 2000 bags (10kg) of rice, 2000 bags (10kg) of beans, 2000 bags (10kg) of maize, 144 kegs of vegetable oil (20ltrs), 600 bags of cement, 400 bundles of roofing sheets, 600 sheets of ceiling boards and 300 bags of 6 inch nails among others.

