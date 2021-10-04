Man Arrested with 340 AK-47 in Bag of Cassava Flour in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Operatives of the Delta State Command have stumbled on 340 AK-47 rifle ammunition tucked in a sack of cassava flour (Garri) in Burutu Local Government area of the state.

A 37 years old suspect identified as Solomon Ebe, a tricycle rider from Tuomo community, was arrested last Friday, for being in possession of the ammunitions.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Edafe Bright, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) said in a statement weekend that the suspect was apprehended by vigilant policemen attached to Bomadi Division.

He disclosed that the policemen, while on patrol during independence day celebration, along Bomadi/Tuomo road intercepted Ebe, carrying the bag containing Garri in Burutu local government area.

According to Bright, “The operatives, who were discreet in their responsibilities on reasonable suspicion decided to search the suspect and the bag.

“Upon search, 340 rounds of AK47 live ammunition hidden inside the Garri were recovered,” he disclosed noting that the suspect was arrested and investigation was ongoing.

Similarly, he disclosed that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), ‘A’ Division Warri, acting on a distressed call that a tricycle with registration No FHR 600 QF had been snatched by four armed gang at Hausa quarters and were heading towards Delta line Warri/Sapele road Warri immediately deployed Rapid response team of the Division to go after criminals.

The team, on sighting the hoodlums around Warri, arrested a suspect, Efe David, aged 22 years while the other three escaped with the tricycle.

“Information was quickly disseminated to other Divisions and vigilantes which fortunately led to the arrest of one of them with the snatched tricycle while two of the robbers escaped”, he said.

The PPRO however said the vigilante members were over powered by irate mob who delivered instant jungle justice on the suspect.

He said a tricycle, one cut to size double barrel gun with two live cartridges and some suspected stolen pieces of gold plated jewelries were recovered.

