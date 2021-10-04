Banditry, Terrorism will End Very Soon in Nigeria, Says Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has expressed confidence that Nigeria’s security challenges will end soon.

Pastor Adeboye said this in his monthly first Sunday telecast streamed on the church’s social media platforms, just as the Senior Pastor of RCCG, Jesus House Abuja, Pastor Pat Akem-Vingir, urged Nigerians to pray for the unity and peace of the country in the face of insecurity across the country.

According to Adeboye, “Very soon, all the acts of terrorism, all the acts of banditry, all kinds of evil actions will come to end,” citing the book of 1 Samuel 17.

The preacher, who captioned his sermon, “Divine Involvement”, admitted that though Nigeria is facing challenges in some areas, with divine intervention, the situation will change.

“When God is involved with a nation, He can solve a national crisis overnight,” Pastor Adeboye added while pinning his assertion on Exodus 14 verses 1-31. When God speaks, it is done. When He sends a word of prophecy, you can be sure that as soon it is gone out, it is settled,” Adeboye noted.

Aside from security issues, the cleric also attributed the reduced impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the country to God’s help.

He said that while several individuals and international bodies had predicted doom for Africa, especially Nigeria, the nation was spared.

“One very great scientist and I were discussing not very long ago and he said, ‘The fact of what had happened [COVID-19] with Nigeria showed that there must be something here that is not anywhere else’,” he added.

“When the Lord is involved in the affairs of a nation, He will protect the people from the pandemic,” said the 79-year-old.

Meanwhile, as the nation commemorated its 61st Independence Anniversary last Friday, Pastor Akem-Vingir urged Nigerians to pray for the unity and peace of the country in the face of insecurity across the country.

According to him, Nigeria will surmount its challenges soon and come out of it stronger and better because God has a purpose for the nation and that is why he is healing Nigerians and saving their souls.

He said:“The Lord first does healing spiritually by saving souls, the reason for this gathering is for the Lord to stretch out his hands to his people and the Lord has been blessing us. This is the fourth edition, we have done three in Nigeria and one in Bradford UL and the Lord has been blessing us with tremendous testimonies. When the Lord blesses Nigerians, Nigeria as a nation is blessed too”.

Akem-Vingir enjoined Christians and Muslims alike order their steps towards the unity of the nation as Nigeria prepares to celebrate its 61st independent anniversary

Also speaking, Popular Christian Music Artist, Mr. Nathaniel Bassey encouraged Nigerians to unite in the fight against terrorism and insecurity.

Bassey said: “Nigeria will not go down, we don’t care about the forex issues, but Nigeria will not go down. We need to seek God, love God and walk in righteousness, be rooted and grounded in Christ. In Him we live, move and have our being. Find your destiny in Christ because outside Christ there is no future.”

“When we have meetings like this, besides the healings and miracles that God does, there is a lot of spiritual healing of our Land. We are praising God and the words that we speak are spirit and they are life. We may never know what these praises to God do for our country, the things that they avert and the things that they stir up.

“There will be healing for our land, healing for destinies, marriages, businesses among others. I enjoin Nigerians to be encouraged,” he added.

