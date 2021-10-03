NLC Mourns as NECA DG Passes on

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Director-General of Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Dr. Timothy Olawale has passed away after a brief illness in Abuja.

In a statement yesterday, the association said the director-general died on October 1 in an Abuja hospita.

The statement said: “It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Olawale, our Director-General, which occurred on Oct. 1 2021 at a hospital in Abuja.

“He is survived by his wife, children and other relatives; we pray to the good Lord to grant his family and us all, the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss,’’ it stated.

The statement added that the association was in contact with the family and more information would be communicated in due course.

As a result, yesterday, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) expressed shock at news of the sudden demise of NECA’s director-general

A statement by the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba said Olawale demonstrated a high level of professionalism and camadarie with other social partners especially labour while on the saddle at NECA.

“It was with great shock that the Nigeria Labour Congress received the news of the sudden demise of the Director-General of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Dr. Timothy Olawale, yesterday, 1st October 2021 in Abuja.

Olawale was in 2019 confirmed as the Director-General of NECA. His succession of Mr. Segun Oshinowo was greeted with great warmth by the social partners as many saw his emergence as as a continuation of a tradition of experience and excellence.

“While in the saddle, Dr. Olawale demonstrated a high level of professionalism and camadarie with other social partners especially labour. He was always very objective in dealing with matters of industrial relations as his work ethos were justice and equity,” it said.

Wabba said that Olawale was a great friend of the Nigeria Labour Congress, adding that he was a dependable social partner to Nigerian workers.

“It is really quite eerie to describe Olawale in past tense. He will be greatly missed. His humility, kindness and candour will be greatly missed by all who were privileged to have worked closely with him.

“On behalf of the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the wife, children, relatives, colleagues and friends that Olawale left behind,” he said.

