Again, Okowa Calls for National Dialogue, True Federalism

By Omon-Julius Onabu

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has reiterated the call for sincere national dialogue on the state of the nation as well as the urgent need to restructure Nigeria in the spirit of true federalism.

In a goodwill message to Nigerians on the country’s 61st Independence anniversary, in Asaba yesterday, Okowa appealed to the people not to lose faith in Nigeria but to be united in prayer for the country to successfully navigate the currently troubled waters signposted by insecurity and economic challenges.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, the governor restated his position that Nigeria is in dire need to a national dialogue and a new constitution that would put the country in good stead for national cohesion and sustainable economic performance.

National dialogue on a new Constitution and True Federalism constitute a veritable window for resolving all developmental, economic and political challenges facing the nation, he pointed out, saying that peace and progress were achievable if leaders were resolved on patriotism and honesty and the citizenry were law-abiding.

Okowa said: “There is no auspicious time than now to address the nagging issues of restructuring and true federalism in the country’s polity especially as more voices were added and have become louder on the imperative of these burning issues regarding the desired unity in the country.

“These challenges are not insurmountable as we continue to hope that Nigerians will live together to build a great and perfect nation as envisioned by our founding fathers.

“On our part as leaders, we must continue to ensure that we take decisions in the best interest of our people and the country.

“We must strive to encourage everything that will help to unite and develop our country and not those things that tend to divide us.”

