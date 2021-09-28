Sokoto’s Intervention in Sesame Cultivation, Agriculture Yielding Bountiful Results, Says Tambuwal

Farmers in Sokoto State have started to reap the benefits of the Sokoto State Government’s multi-million Naira intervention in the cultivation of sesame crop.

The state government through its partnership with a Turkish firm, provided 350,000 kilograms of sesame seeds to farmers in the past one year.

The state government also provided additional 500 units of sprayers, 3,000 units of liquid fertilizer- both of NPK and Urea, as well as ten motorcycles and one unit of Hilux vehicle for extension services were also provided for the venture.

The Governor of Sokoto State, Mr. Aminu Tambuwal, said: “It is (now) clear that sesame can grow in Sokoto State and the government of the state is willing to continue to support our farmers generally and specifically those that are involved in sesame farming as we did last year.

“You have seen the output of this intervention. This is an international commodity. Sesame is in demand globally; and, if you can produce millions of tonnes of it, the market is there.

“Globally, the market size for sesame seed, which shrunk from 2017-2020 increased and currently fetches $1075 per metric tonne, a development occasioned by prominent expansion of its consumption worldwide.

“We have the land. We have the right seed. We have the extension workers that are here to help the farmers out. We have given the mobility to go round. So why don’t we take advantage of these?,”

Tambuwal charged the farmers as he pledged to provide more farmlands to them. “If you don’t have a farm, go back to your local government (area) and register. Government is ready to provide more farmlands now to farmers. I hereby direct the Commissioner for Agriculture to liaise with the overseer of the ministry for local government affairs. This scheme should start immediately.

“All our farmers who are interested in having farmlands should go and register with the department of agriculture of the local government and then we sit down and look at how best we can encourage people to go back to farm. It is very important,” he added.

Tambuwal said during the inspection of the produce cleaning and standardisation process being undertaken by the state’s Ministry of Agriculture, at which 30,000 bags of the produce have been treated on Sunday that the state government, “has seen the positive impact and is ready to do even more.”

Before the government’s intervention less than 10,000 hectares of sesame was cultivated in the state annually. However, when the government weighed in 2020 the production level rose to over 34,000 hectares.

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Animal Health, who is currently overseeing the Ministry for Agriculture, Professor Abdulkadir Junaidu Usman, said that the state government is optimistic that 91,000 hectares would be cultivated in subsequent years to create more than 100,000 jobs annually in the state.

He said that only six out of the 217 proposals approved for funding recently by TETFund came from the North-east.

This feeling of disappointment was shared by the Director of Research, Innovation and Development, ATBU, Professor Fatima B.J. Sawa. She reiterated the reason for the workshop which was to equip researchers in the North-east to measure up to expectations required to attract research grants to their institutions.

With the quality of the facilitators, she expressed optimism that no fewer than 150 well written and fundable research proposals from the participants of the workshop would be submitted to TETFund soon.

The vice chancellor of ATBU identified some of the major research facilities/activities in his institution.

These include a world class Molecular Genetics and Infectious Disease Research Laboratory, installation of a Solar Hybrid Power Plant to ensure uninterrupted power supply for research activities, National Centre for Petroleum Research and Development, Dairy Research and Development Centre of Excellence and the World Bank Sponsored Sustainable Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards Enhancement Project Centre of Excellence.

The 154 participants were divided into three major thematic groups that covered science and technology, arts and the humanities and the cross – cutting group. The idea was for the groups to generate fundable research proposals that would solve problems in the North-east region of Nigeria.

These groups were further split into 24 areas of concern produced 22 concept notes that were critiqued by the six facilitators and a team of professional assessors made up of Dr. Umar Sani Abdullahi, Dr. Fodio Longman and Dr. Shaibu Bala Garba.

The opening ceremony of the five- day workshop was graced by the Emir of Bauchi, who was represented by the Galadiman Bauchi, Mr. Saidu Jahun; Bauchi State Commissioner of Natural Resources, Hon. Nuruddeen Abdulhamid and all the heads of the security agencies in Bauchi State.

Also in attendance were the Principal Officers of ATBU, including the Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC) Academics, Professor Ibrahim Muhammed Danjuma; the DVC (Admin) Prof. I.H. Garba and the Registrar, Dr. A.G. Hassan.

