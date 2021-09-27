UNGA: Timi Frank Berates Buhari over Alleged Rented Crowd in New York

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has berated President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly renting a crowd to protest in his favour at the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Frank who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, in a statement in Abuja, also condemned the action of members of Buhari’s delegation that reportedly organized the alleged paid rally in a attempt to shore up the President’s reputation both at home and in diaspora.

He equally described as condemnable the attack on a Nigerian activist, Reno Omokri, who was at UNGA to protest against Buhari over his ‘clueless and pernicious handling of government affairs in Nigeria’.

According to Frank, most of the rented protesters had confessed in videos made viral on social media platforms that they were paid by Nigerian officials to stage the protest.

He called on the U.S. Government to investigate Buhari and members of his delegation who organized the show of shame which has brought odium and international ridicule to Nigerians.

The activist said the U.S. Government, through its Ambassador to Nigeria, must as a

matter of urgency cancel the visas of members of the delegation who organised the paid show for setting a bad precedent and exporting corruption to their country.

