Ortom Pleads with Nigerians to Support Benue IDPs

Governor Sam Ortom of Benue State yesterday called on Nigerians to support internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the state.

Ortom spoke at separate thanksgiving masses held at St Dominic Catholic Church, Sachi, and St Joseph’s Quasi-Parish, Nyon, during the anniversary celebrations Speaker of the Benue House of Assembly, Titus Uba and a former Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Paul Unongo, respectively.

According to a statement by the Governor’s spokesman, Terver Akase, Ortom said the humanitarian crisis has overstretched the resources of the state.

“Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has solicited the support of Nigerians to cushion the effect of the humanitarian crisis in the State occasioned by the over five years stay of people in Internally Displaced Persons’ camps,” the statement reads.

“Governor Ortom acknowledged the support of the Church, especially the Bishop of Makurdi Diocese, Wilfred Chikpa Anagbe; the Governors of Rivers, Taraba and Akwa Ibom States, donor and faith-based organisations, as well as individuals to the plight of the over 1.5 million IDPs.

“The governor also called on Nigerians to continue to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders in the country to enable them provide leadership that would engender peace and unity in the country,” the statement said.

