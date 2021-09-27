Bandits Attack Worshippers, Kill One, Injure Others in Kaduna Church

John Shiklam in Kaduna

One person was killed while several others sustained injuries in an attack on worshippers yesterday at Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Gabaciwa, Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Also, one persons was killed in Kamacha community, Igabi Local Government Area of the state. The bandits were said to have attacked the worshippers during the Sunday morning service.

Although details of the attack on the church were scanty, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed both incidents in a statement.ay.

Aruwan said security agencies reported the attack to the state government, adding that one person was killed while some worshippers were seriously injured and were taken to the hospital.

The statement said Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has condemned the attack against the worshippers “in strongest terms”.

“Security agencies reported to the government that the attack occurred at ECWA Church, Gabaciwa in Kachia Local Government.

“According to the report, a life was lost and some worshippers were seriously injured, who have been rushed to a medical facility.

“The security agencies are obtaining further details, on which the government will update the public in due course”, Aruwan said.

The statement added that El-Rufai was sad over the incident, “describing it as an evil act targetting innocent citizens exercising their constitutional and universal rights to religious freedom.”

According to Aruwan, “the governor added that the attack on the worshippers was a divisive intent of the criminals leveraging religious sensitivity.”

“The governor condoled the ECWA Church and the family of the deceased in particular, and prayed for the repose of the soul of the worshipper.

“The governor, who is awaiting further reports on the incident has directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to assess the area and provide succour to the victims receiving medical attention”, the statement said.

Similarly, Aruwan said the governor condoled the family of one Nasiru Abdullahi of Gobirawan Kamacha in Bina general area of Igabi LGA who was killed by armed bandits.

“The governor also prayed for the repose of his soul.

“As of the time of this update, government is awaiting other situation reports from security agencies”, Aruwan said.

