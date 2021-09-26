Buhari Felicitates with Father of Nigeria’s Modern Photography, Sunmi Smart-Cole, at 80

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with a renowned photographer, Mr. Sunmi Smart-Cole, as he marks his 80th birthday anniversary yesterday.

The president, in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, congratulated the veteran photo-journalist and talented jazz music instrumentalist for capturing history in frames for about half a century.

The president rejoiced with family, friends and professional colleagues of Smart-Cole, whose fingers and lenses document and project many turning points in the history of Nigeria and the world, evinced in his gallery which tells the story of presidents and citizens, palaces, streets and markets, nature and technology, famous and anonymous.

President Buhari noted the legendary photographer’s ability of adapting to the dynamic world of photography over many years, largely driven by new technology, and mentoring many to see their craft as both an art and business.

The president affirmed that the multiple awards winning photographer deserves recognitions and elevations, considering his antecedents of promoting music in the country, with the first jazz festival in Nigeria in 1964, starting the first elite barber’s shop, working as first photo editor of The Guardian newspaper in 1983, publishing his photo experiences and organising over 30 exhibitions in five continents.

President Buhari rejoiced with Smart-Cole as he turns an octogenarian, praying that the almighty God will grant him longer life, good health and reward his sacrifices for the country.

