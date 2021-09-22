Suleiman, Danjuma Win Edo Man/Woman of the Year Award in UK

Urhoghide, Idahosa get best senator, rep awards

By Olusegun Samuel

The fiery Man of God and General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministry (OFM), Apostle Johnson Suleiman, has clinched the Edo Man of the Year Award at the 10th edition of the Edo Festival and Award Ceremony (EFAC) held in London, United Kingdom (UK) while Senator Daisy Danjuma, an Edo daughter and wife of Lt. General Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), emerged Edo Woman of the Year.

Those rewarded for their contribution to the development of Edo State where the Senator representing Edo South Senatorial District, Senator Mathew Ughoghide while Hon. West Idahosa clinched the House of Representatives category.

In the keenly contested award where the organisers collated votes online from far and wide, Apostle Suleiman, who is known for his criticism of bad governance in the country, won 84 percent of the total votes, beating late Businessman and Philanthropist, Captain Hosa Okubo, to the second position.

According to the organiser of the EFAC, Amb. Ken Odeh, the award was meant to honour outstanding Edo men and women who have contributed to the growth of the state in their various fields.

It also afforded Edos in diaspora to display their rich cultural heritage and showcase the potentials of the people of the ancient kingdom to the world.

Odeh said: “this year event witnessed the gathering of Edo sons and daughter in the United Kingdom and Europe gathering under one roof in the celebration of our rich cultural heritage.”

Hosted by JJBarry conglomerate, the event witnessed cultural dance from the three senatorial districts of the state, food and music fair, while host, Mr. Nosa Rex Okunzuwa and Mr. Goodluck Uwaigbe while Edo musicians were on hand to add colour to the event.

Other awardees include the winner of the Entrepreneur of the Year in the male categories, Destiny Ebagua; Best Transporter of the Year, the Iyare Motors; Best Online Comedian, Young Elder; the Best Musician of the Year, Mr. Dombraye Aghama while independent radio and television won the best TV and Radio station award.

